US immigration: EB-2 visa reaches annual limit for 2024

The U.S. Department of State announced on Monday that all available EB-2 visas for fiscal year 2024 have been issued. This means no more visas under this category will be granted until the next fiscal year that begins on October 1, 2024. All available EB-2 visas for fiscal year 2024 have been issued, next year window to open on October 2024.(Reters File Photo)

EB-2 visa: Annual limit reached

The EB-2 visa is reserved for foreign workers with exceptional abilities or advanced degrees, such as scientists, engineers, and doctors. Due to the high demand for these visas, there is an annual cap set by the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). This limits the number of visas issued under each category. Specifically, the EB-2 category receives 28.6% of the total worldwide employment-based visa allotment each year. With the cap now met for fiscal year 2024, no additional visas will be issued under this category.

EB-2 visa limit reached: What does it mean for employers

For employers, this means that hiring skilled foreign workers through the EB-2 program is temporarily paused. Companies that rely on international talent will need to wait until the new fiscal year to proceed with EB-2 visa applications for their candidates. However, this break offers time for employers and workers to prepare their applications and ensure they’re ready when the visa window opens again in October.

Workers seeking EB-2 visas, particularly those in fields requiring advanced expertise, will also have to wait for the new fiscal year to resume their visa process or submit new applications.

This announcement comes just a month after the State Department revealed that all visas for the Employment-Based Third Preference (EB-3), Other Workers (EW), and Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) categories had also been fully issued for the current fiscal year.

For both employers and prospective workers, the early depletion of EB-2 visas highlights the competitive nature of U.S. employment-based immigration, emphasizing the need for advanced planning in future visa applications.

What is EB-2 visa?

The EB-2 visa is a U.S. employment-based visa designed for foreign professionals with advanced degrees or individuals with exceptional abilities in fields such as science, business, or the arts. To qualify, applicants must either hold an advanced degree (master’s or higher) or demonstrate exceptional talent significantly above the norm in their respective fields. The visa allows individuals to live and work in the U.S., and applicants must have a job offer from a U.S. employer who can show that no qualified American workers are available for the position. The EB-2 visa is highly sought after due to its faster processing times compared to other employment-based categories, but it is subject to an annual cap.