September 2024 US visa bulletin: EB-3 retrogression causes extended wait time for green cards; what about India, China?

ByAshima Grover
Aug 16, 2024 03:07 AM IST

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has revealed the visa bulletin for the month of September, which further signals major retrogression ahead.

The forthcoming month's US Visa Bulletin released earlier in August shows significantly extended waiting time for those looking forward to their employment-based green cards. The EB-3 category, across countries, witnesses major retrogression, as anticipated.

September US Visa Bulletin is out.
September US Visa Bulletin is out.

Most countries, including Mexico and the Philippines, will experience one-year delay in the EB-3 category, as the priority date has slipped back to December 1, 2020. On the contrary, applicants from India and China in the same category face no such setback.

Similarly, India and China have also retained their the EB-1 category priority dates at February 1, 2022, and November 1, 2022, respectively.

As previously observed, visa backlogs are attributed to the rising number of applications, piling on top of the existing accumulation.

Key Takeaways of September 2024 US Visa Bulletin

The September visa bulletin revealed by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) follows the official jargon to distinguish between “dates for filing” and “final action dates.”

To proceed with the application procedure, your priority date must either fall on or before the cut-off date listed alongside your country's visa category.

The former determines the application's eligibility timeline. This section signals by when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. On the other hand, the latter foregrounds the estimated time for your application's approval, making way for permanent residency.

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stFebruary 1, 2022November 1, 2022CC
2ndJuly 15, 2021March 1, 2020March 15, 2023March 15, 2023
3rdOctober 22, 2012September 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
Other WorkersOctober 22, 2012January 1, 2017December 1, 2020May 1, 2020
4thJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)December 1, 2020December 15, 2015CC
5th Set Aside Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based preferenceIndiaChina-mainlandMexicoPhilippines
1stFebruary 8, 2022January 1, 2023CC
2ndJuly 22, 2012June 1, 2020March 22, 2023March 22, 2023
3rdNovember 1, 2012July 1, 2021February 1, 2023January 1, 2023
Other WorkersNovember 1, 2012June 1, 2017January 8, 2021May 15, 2020
4thFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)April 1, 2022January 1, 2017CC
5th Set Aside Rural (20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside High Unemployment (10%)CCCC
5th Set Aside Infrastructure (2%)CCCC

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1October 22, 2015October 22, 2015May 8, 2002March 1, 2012
F2ANovember 15, 2021November 15, 2021February 1, 2021November 15, 2021
F2BMay 1, 2016May 1, 2016July 15, 2004October 22, 2011
F3April 1, 2010April 1, 2010March 1, 2000September 8, 2002
F4January 22, 2006August 1, 2007February 8, 2001February 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications:

Family-sponsored preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017April 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2AJune 15, 2024June 15, 2024June 15, 2024June 15, 2024
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017May 1, 2005October 1, 2013
F3January 1, 2011January 1, 2011June 15, 2001November 8, 2003
F4June 15, 2006March 1, 2008April 30, 2001April 1, 2006
