September 2024 US visa bulletin: EB-3 retrogression causes extended wait time for green cards; what about India, China?

The forthcoming month's US Visa Bulletin released earlier in August shows significantly extended waiting time for those looking forward to their employment-based green cards. The EB-3 category, across countries, witnesses major retrogression, as anticipated. September US Visa Bulletin is out.

Most countries, including Mexico and the Philippines, will experience one-year delay in the EB-3 category, as the priority date has slipped back to December 1, 2020. On the contrary, applicants from India and China in the same category face no such setback.

Similarly, India and China have also retained their the EB-1 category priority dates at February 1, 2022, and November 1, 2022, respectively.

As previously observed, visa backlogs are attributed to the rising number of applications, piling on top of the existing accumulation.

Key Takeaways of September 2024 US Visa Bulletin

The September visa bulletin revealed by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) follows the official jargon to distinguish between “dates for filing” and “final action dates.”

To proceed with the application procedure, your priority date must either fall on or before the cut-off date listed alongside your country's visa category.

The former determines the application's eligibility timeline. This section signals by when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. On the other hand, the latter foregrounds the estimated time for your application's approval, making way for permanent residency.

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based preference India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st February 1, 2022 November 1, 2022 C C 2nd July 15, 2021 March 1, 2020 March 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 3rd October 22, 2012 September 1, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 1, 2020 Other Workers October 22, 2012 January 1, 2017 December 1, 2020 May 1, 2020 4th January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 Certain Religious Workers January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) December 1, 2020 December 15, 2015 C C 5th Set Aside Rural (20%) C C C C 5th Set Aside High Unemployment (10%) C C C C 5th Set Aside Infrastructure (2%) C C C C

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based preference India China-mainland Mexico Philippines 1st February 8, 2022 January 1, 2023 C C 2nd July 22, 2012 June 1, 2020 March 22, 2023 March 22, 2023 3rd November 1, 2012 July 1, 2021 February 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 Other Workers November 1, 2012 June 1, 2017 January 8, 2021 May 15, 2020 4th February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 Certain Religious Workers February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) April 1, 2022 January 1, 2017 C C 5th Set Aside Rural (20%) C C C C 5th Set Aside High Unemployment (10%) C C C C 5th Set Aside Infrastructure (2%) C C C C

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored preference India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 October 22, 2015 October 22, 2015 May 8, 2002 March 1, 2012 F2A November 15, 2021 November 15, 2021 February 1, 2021 November 15, 2021 F2B May 1, 2016 May 1, 2016 July 15, 2004 October 22, 2011 F3 April 1, 2010 April 1, 2010 March 1, 2000 September 8, 2002 F4 January 22, 2006 August 1, 2007 February 8, 2001 February 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications: