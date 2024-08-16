Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Colombia itinerary revealed

Months after wrapping up their successful visit to Nigeria, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Colombia. Receiving a warm welcome in the South American country on Thursday, August 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their official matters by greeting Vice President Francia Marquez, who previously announced their Colombian plans for the month. As the first black woman to hold the VP position in the country, Marquez revealed on August 1, the Sussexes “kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.” Handout picture released by Colombia's Vice Presidency press office showing Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (2-L) with Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez (2-R) and her husband Yernei Pinillo in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (AFP)

At around 9 am local time, Marquez's husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo, also met the Sussex couple. Leaving for coffee and tea, they broke tradition Colombian cheese bread (pan de bono) while exchanging gifts. This visit lasted for 30 minutes. Harper's Bazaar reported that the vice president exchanged warm words of admiration for Harry's mother, Princess Diana. They also laid the foundation for their ideals about a digital future and mental health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's participation during their Colombia trip

Thursday, August 15

Following their initial meeting with the vice president and her husband, the Harry and Meghan are expected to spend some time bridging their work through Archewell Foundation with various organisations and youth groups. They will also attend an Insight Session at a local school on August 15.

Thereafter, they will participate in a summit gathering alongside experts, activists and community members – all working to create more positive online landscapes.

Friday, August 16

While in the Colombian capital, Meghan and Prince Harry will join students, addressing emotion well-being in education. Soon after that, they will depart for a luncheon hosted by Vice President Marquez and sit beside the Invictus Games competitors in Colombia.

Colombia became the first South American country to join Prince Harry's sports event, which he launched in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service veterans.

The couple will also visit Cartagena and Cali.

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting Colombia?

Their visit to Colombia comes months ahead of the first World Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children, set to take place in November.

In her initial announcement about their acceptance of the Colombian invitation, Marquez said this conference will “present a global framework for creating safe physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health."

Since the Archewell Foundation also leans towards promoting safer digital environments, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic.”

The Sussex couple's Colombia visit marks their second official international trip since they relocated to the California, US, in 2020 after renouncing their active roles as working members of the royal family.

Their trip also comes just days after their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, quit his job after merely three months. He was hired shortly before the couple's three-day trip to Nigeria in May.

The New York Post revealed that Kettler was hired “on a trial basis” and that his departure from the Sussex payroll was “mutual, with both sides agreeing it wasn’t the right fit.”