Revealed: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff quit after just 3 months

The reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff quitting after just three months on the job has been revealed. Josh Kettler parted ways with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shortly before the couple was set to embark on their much-anticipated tour of Columbia. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Josh Kettler had worked as Prince Harry and Meghan’s chief of staff for just three months. He had joined their services in May this year and had also accompanied the British royal to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The resignation generated shock on social media, coming as it did after several other employees of Prince Harry and Meghan quit their jobs.

However, it has now been reported that Kettler’s parting was a mutual decision. It is understood that the seasoned public relations specialist had joined Harry and Meghan’s staff on a trial basis, according to a report in People magazine.

For Harry and Meghan, this is the latest in a string of high-profile resignations and highlights the trouble they have had in retaining staff. A former member of staff for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had slammed the couple after Kettler’s resignation.

"What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance,” the former member of staff told the Daily Mail.

"These aren't employees they had just found off the streets. Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments,” the person added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s four-day tour of Columbia begins today.