JD Vance stokes fresh row with bizarre remarks on abortion, ‘misogynistic’ views on family: ‘My wife had this baby’

JD Vance, who has been facing backlash over his “childless cat ladies” remarks against Kamala Harris and other Democrats, has stoked a fresh controversy with his bizarre views on suburban women, family and abortion rights. In his latest interview, Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio was questioned about suburban women's concerns around abortion access.(AP)

During his interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the vice presidential candidate of Donald Trump was questioned about suburban women's concerns around abortion access.

On being asked what advice he would give to women who are marinating this propaganda, the Ohio Senator refused to endorse her remarks, stating that "suburban women care about the normal things that most Americans care about, right?"

According to him, they care about inflation, the price of groceries, and the public safety in the streets where their kids play.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski became enraged with Vance over his condescending comment about what is “normal” and his further assertion that women are getting abortions up to the ninth month.

Brzezinski said, there are “many lies” in there, but added, “we'll get to that.”

Clarifying to Vance that there are no abortions up to the moment of birth, she hopes that he makes himself aware of the fact what abortion is.

“It is health care and nobody's doing an abortion in the ninth month or when the baby is out of the body, as Donald Trump says,” she asserted. “Not only are they idiots, but it's beyond insulting after what Donald Trump and his Supreme Court picks have done to women's health care in this country.”

Vance blasted for ‘misogynistic’ views on family

In another instance, Vance came under scrutiny due to his views on women and families. On Wednesday, his four years old audio suggested him nodding in agreement with a right-wing podcast host who asserted that grandmothers assisting to raise kids is “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female,” reported Raw Story.

“My wife had this baby seven weeks before she started the clerkship, still not sleeping any more than an hour and a half in a given interval, and her mom just took a sabbatical,” Vance stated. He was further heard saying that Usha's mom is a biology professor in California, and came to their place to take care of their kid for a year.

Tara Setmayer, a former GOP and Republican communications director, offered her perspective, wondering if it is just me, or does Vance appear to be remarkably emotionally distant from his wife and family.

“And what is with JD Vance's obsession with diminishing a woman's value based on her fertility? And now post-menopausal roles?”

Jill Filipovic asked Vance on Substack, “What Are Females For?” She then added that they are for reproduction, childcare, and not much else as per Vance.

Dr. Jack Brown, a specialist in emotional intelligence who evaluated Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during a 2016 CNN presidential debate, described Vance's comments as incredibly cold, distant, and "objectifying".