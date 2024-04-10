Sydney Sweeney says her movie star crush is Leonardo DiCaprio; Twitter thinks she's ‘too old’ for him

What Sydney said

In the video, Sydney says, “My first movie star crush was Leonardo DiCaprio. Romeo + Juliet (1996), I think that was the first time I saw Leo in a film. After that, I ended up watching every other film he's ever done. Titanic (1997), I loved him in that. Then I got to work with him. I had to pinch myself, take in every possible moment that I could when I was working with him, trying not to faint.”

Sydney shared screen space with Leonardo in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 period dramedy Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood.

Twitter don't see them happening

However, when an X user broke the news on the platform, others claimed Sydney and Leo was a remote possibility because of the age factor. No, not because he's too old for her, but vice-versa, given that he's infamous for dating women only below 25 years of age.

One user joked, “Everyone googling her age.” Another wrote, “She's 26. Isn't that too old for him???” “Leo probably would have dated her 5 years ago,” posted a third one. “Too old for him. Sorry girlie but you JUST missed your window,” shared a user.

However, some users rooted for Sydney. One of them wrote, “Come. He has to make an exception for this one.” “That’s the signal the stud of the century needed (teary-eyed laughter),” posted another. “Hold up he migot make one exception… that dashboard should qualify for freshness,” said a third one.

Leonardo is currently dating the 25-year-old model, Vittoria Ceretti. Leonardo previously dated Camila Morrone for four years before splitting up with Hadid in August 2022, shortly after her 25th birthday.

On the work front, Leonardo will be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's next directorial. Meanwhile, Sydney has Echo Valley and Eden in the pipeline.