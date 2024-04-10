 Sydney Sweeney says her movie star crush is Leonardo DiCaprio; Twitter thinks she's ‘too old’ for him | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sydney Sweeney says her movie star crush is Leonardo DiCaprio; Twitter thinks she's ‘too old’ for him

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 10, 2024 12:05 PM IST

Sydney Sweeney, 26, said her Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio was her first movie star crush. But Twitter doesn't see that happening.

Sydney Sweeney confessed that her Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio is her first movie star crush. The Euphoria actor said in a video posted by IMDb that she was crushing on him ever since his early days on screen. (Also Read: SNL cameo with Sydney Sweeney was not planned, reveals Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell)

Sydney Sweeney says Leonardo DiCaprio is her first celebrity crush
Sydney Sweeney says Leonardo DiCaprio is her first celebrity crush

What Sydney said

In the video, Sydney says, “My first movie star crush was Leonardo DiCaprio. Romeo + Juliet (1996), I think that was the first time I saw Leo in a film. After that, I ended up watching every other film he's ever done. Titanic (1997), I loved him in that. Then I got to work with him. I had to pinch myself, take in every possible moment that I could when I was working with him, trying not to faint.”

Sydney shared screen space with Leonardo in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 period dramedy Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood.

Twitter don't see them happening

However, when an X user broke the news on the platform, others claimed Sydney and Leo was a remote possibility because of the age factor. No, not because he's too old for her, but vice-versa, given that he's infamous for dating women only below 25 years of age.

One user joked, “Everyone googling her age.” Another wrote, “She's 26. Isn't that too old for him???” “Leo probably would have dated her 5 years ago,” posted a third one. “Too old for him. Sorry girlie but you JUST missed your window,” shared a user.

However, some users rooted for Sydney. One of them wrote, “Come. He has to make an exception for this one.” “That’s the signal the stud of the century needed (teary-eyed laughter),” posted another. “Hold up he migot make one exception… that dashboard should qualify for freshness,” said a third one.

Leonardo is currently dating the 25-year-old model, Vittoria Ceretti. Leonardo previously dated Camila Morrone for four years before splitting up with Hadid in August 2022, shortly after her 25th birthday.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On the work front, Leonardo will be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's next directorial. Meanwhile, Sydney has Echo Valley and Eden in the pipeline.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sydney Sweeney says her movie star crush is Leonardo DiCaprio; Twitter thinks she's ‘too old’ for him
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On