Leonardo DiCaprio engaged? Ring on Vittoria Ceretti's finger suggests so

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, may have finally taken the leap. Pictures obtained by Page Six suggest that the actor may have been hitched. The giveaway? A new ring spotted in that finger of his girlfriend and 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. (Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio introduces Martin Scorsese to Hayao Miyazaki classics. Have you watched them?) Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti spark engagement rumours on burrito date

Leonardo, Vittoria's burrito date

Leonardo and Vittoria were spotted on a burrito date at a Mexican restaraunt in Los Angeles. While he wore a white T-shirt, baseball cap, and a face mask, she wore a white tank top, black-and-white sweaters, and a baggy jeans. But what caught attention in one zoomed-in picture was the ring on her finger as she put her arm on Leonardo's shoulder. The report states it's a new addition to the jewellery she wears.

Users on X had interesting reactions to the rumours. One joked, “Surprised he hasn’t broken up with her since she’s 25.” Another wrote, “Looks like an engagement ring, and if so congrats! I think they are a cute couple.” “My friend did it too once and the boy she had a crush saw it and thought she had a man. It was a normal ring," posted a third one.

Leonardo, Vittoria's relationship

Page Six earlier confirmed that DiCaprio and Ceretti were much more than a ‘passing fling’ in September. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider told the publication at the time.

The new couple has been seen spending a lot of time together since fuelling romance rumours over the summer with a very public nightclub makeout in Ibiza, Spain. Ceretti had already met DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and the trio was sighted visiting a museum in Milan in September last year. The actor has visited Italy, France, Spain, and the US alongside Ceretti.

DiCaprio previously dated Camila Morrone for four years before splitting up with Hadid in August 2022, shortly after her 25th birthday. Notably, Ceretti was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri for three years before their divorce in June of this year.

On the work front, Leonardo will be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's next directorial.