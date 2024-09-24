Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces another lawsuit alleging he ‘forced’ women to have sex with the guests

Shortly before Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faced federal charges for racketeering and sex trafficking, adult film star Adria Sheri English filed a lawsuit against the music mogul, alleging sexual abuse and exploitation. Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' is charged with several count that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided this year by federal agents. (AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

English, who once worked at Diddy’s infamous parties, claimed that the hip-hop magnate “forced” and “direct” her to have sex with his guests. “The things that we were forced on me to do … haunt me to this day,” she told the New York Post.

English began working as a go-go dancer at Diddy’s Hamptons parties in 2004 and 2005. She had previously worked at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, sometimes using the stage name Omunique. Her attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, explained that after a few events, the nature of English’s role shifted from “go-go dancing” to “have sex with the guests”.

ALSO READ| Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez cosy up cute photos resurface: Watch

English alleges that Diddy pressured her to have sex with his guests, and the sexual element became more prevalent as the night wore on. “That was the first time she was required to perform sex acts at a party. As it got later and later, the people who remained were about the debaucherous activities,” said Mitchell-Kidd, describing the party atmosphere.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was kind of there by myself,” she reportedly said. Mitchell-Kidd added, “She knew how powerful Mr. Combs was. So, essentially, she just obliged.”

Diddy parties were ‘laced with drugs’

One of the most troubling claims in the lawsuit involves drugged drinks. English alleges that alcohol served at these parties was “laced with drugs”, and female workers were encouraged to drink from specific bottles. Though she was familiar with alcohol from her previous work, English realized something was wrong when she couldn’t recall leaving the party or receiving her payment, later discovering the money stashed in her garter belt.

The lawsuit also paints a picture of a toxic environment where guests were given free rein, and security ensured compliance. According to the complaint, English was once forcibly removed from a Miami party after confronting Diddy about being coerced into sex work. “She got an attitude, [saying] ‘you’re forcing me to do all this sex work. I don’t know that I really want to do this. You’re not really compensating me, and I don’t want to do it anymore,’” recounted Mitchell-Kidd.

ALSO READ| Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly selling assets to cover escalating legal fees after arrest

English’s lawsuit follows similar allegations from other women who have accused Diddy of sexual misconduct. Former dancer Rachel Kennedy claimed she was roughly ejected from a party after performing a sex show for Diddy. “Diddy's [Bodyguards] start trying to kick us out the door,” she told NYP.

Diddy’s Jonathan Davis has denied all allegations brought by English, “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these baseless claims in court.”