Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez cosy up cute photos resurface: Watch

Photos from Sean 'Diddy' Combs's famous parties have resurfaced, and among these resurfaced images is one featuring the music mogul and his ex-flame, Jennifer Lopez, taken at a star-studded Fourth of July party in 2000. Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001.

Lopez and Combs dated from 1999 to 2001, during which they were often seen together at high-profile events.

Like in one of the photos lensed by Patrick McMullan from the party, the couple is cozied up on an oversized bed, surrounded by white pillows. Lopez is all smiles in a blue dress paired with strappy silver heels, while Combs holds a drink, dressed in a red shirt and white pants.

Another photo from the event shows them lounging with a group of A-list attendees, including the late R&B singer Aaliyah.

The ‘Last Night’ singer, who has hosted numerous high-profile parties over the years, was recently arrested by federal agents. He faces serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation for prostitution.

Combs is as bad as Jeffrey Epstein

Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He is reportedly under Suicide Watch, just like notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in New York Jail, per People.

His arrest comes months after federal agents raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles, where they reportedly found evidence tied to his infamous “Freak Off” parties. Authorities allegedly discovered large amounts of party supplies, including 1,000 bottles of lubricant.

One of the cops told the New York Post they had found sex rooms in his residence filled with sex toys, bondage gear, hidden cameras and lingerie. “In my opinion, he’s as bad as Jeffrey Epstein. These women are young. Either barely legal, or barely illegal,” he told NYP.

Over the years, many stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Sarah Jessica Parker, were spotted at Combs' parties. Khloé Kardashian once described one such party on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, claiming it had “butt naked” attendees.

The couple in 1999 were arrested after fleeing a nightclub in Manhattan where a shooting had occurred. Rapper Jamal ‘Shyne’ Barrow, who was implicated in the incident, served 10 years in prison. He recently expressed his frustration with Combs, stating the music mogul “destroyed his life.”