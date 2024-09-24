Sean 'Diddy' Combs awaits trial without special treatment in jail: ‘He is being treated like…’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has not been given special treatment in jail while he waits for his trial for the charges against him, a source aware of the situation revealed to People. He is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail twice and has pleaded not guilty in court. Diddy was arrested on Monday night in Manhattan and charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution were pressed against him. Sean Diddy Combs is being treated like any other convict as he awaits his trial. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy’s being treated like any other convict

Diddy was remanded to MDC the very next day following his arrest on September 17. A source told the media outlet, “He is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial. As with all public figures in his position, he was placed on suicide watch upon admittance to the facility as a precaution.” The source added that the hip-hop mogul is “very concerned about his kids and their well-being.”

They said to the media outlet, “He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated. Mr. Combs has been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone.”

Diddy's attornies, Mark Agnifilo and Teny R. Geragos, wrote in Diddy’s bail that the Brooklyn facility is “not fit for pre-trial detention” and called the state of the facility “horrific”. The bail was rejected by two Manhattan judges despite Diddy offering $50 million instead of the average $2 million.

Allegations against Diddy

Diddy has been accused of arranging Freak Offs which involved orchestrated sex performances by male sex workers and women who were often forced to participate in them. He also faces several lawsuits that followed after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of raping her over the years and abuse. Cassie’s case was, however, closed the very next day and formerly known as P. Diddy denied all allegations.

Diddy has pleaded guilty in court and set to appear before the judge in early October. His lawyers told the media outlet, “He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth.”