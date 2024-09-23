Justin Bieber's father-in-law issues strange message amid concerns over singer's ‘creepy' video with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

In the midst of disturbing details regarding Justin Bieber's relationship with his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Hailey Bieber's father Stephen Baldwin released a strange TikTok video. After Justin Bieber and Sean Diddy Combs' old video hit the internet, Bieber's wife father told his 103,000 followers: “You have heard the expression the calm before the storm, there is always a calm before the storm, but then so is there another calm after the storm.”(X)

This development comes after Combs and 15-year-old Justin Bieber's old video resurfaced online following the rapper's arrest on charges of sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, X users have labelled the video, which features Combs documenting his “48 hours” with the teenage singer, as “creepy”.

In the video, Combs can be heard saying while looking at the camera: “He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose.”

“I have custody of him,” the 54-year-old hip-hop mogul continues. He further says that Bieber is singer to Usher and “I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

Clarifying that he does not have legal guardianship of the teenage singer, he states, “but he's with me for the next 48 hours, and we're gonna go full crazy.”

Sporting a purple shirt and a black baseball cap, Bieber smiles and glances up at Diddy, saying things like “yeah” and “full crazy.”

Is Bieber disturbed by Combs' arrest news?

Amidst all this, the 30-year-old Bieber is said to be “disturbed” by the news of Diddy's arrest on sex-trafficking charges, an insider told Daily Mail.

“Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off,” the source added.

“There's a calm and then a storm and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for... the next storm,” he added.

Bieber's model wife Hailey's did not explain what he was alluding to.

Here's Internet's reaction to viral Comb-Bieber old video

Reacting to the viral Combs and Bieber video, one X user wrote that this footage “will forever be creepy”. “Diddy’s weird obsession with a young Justin Bieber was always disturbing,” the user added, while urging Hollywood to stop "excusing these twisted power dynamics."

“A fully grown DIDDY with 15 year old Justin Bieber talking about partying with him. Look how uncomfortable Justin Bieber is,” another added.

Following his arrest in New York last week, Combs was served with an indictment charging him with years of abuse and coercion while using violence and extortion to maintain control over his victims.

In addition, he has been charged with forcing both male sex workers and female victims into drugged-up, sometimes day-long sexual acts known as "Freak Offs."