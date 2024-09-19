Why officer who raided Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Miami mansion says he is ‘as bad as Epstein’

The officer who raided Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Miami mansion has claimed that the music mogul had sex rooms in his residence filled with sex toys, bondage gear, hidden cameras and lingerie, per New York Post. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided this year by federal agents. (AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Diddy stands accused of three federal counts of racketeering conspiracy sex, trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution..

One of the agents of the Department of Homeland Security who aided in the raid of the Florida home of the music mogul told NYP that the star had individual bedroom-sized areas that were evidently “ dedicated for sex,” and had cameras around. He said the rapper is “as bad as Epstein.”

“So if you were in those sëx parties, you were being recorded from every possible angle, including angles you wouldn’t have known about,” the source said.

ALSO READ| ‘Innocent’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will ‘fight this to the end,’ laywer says: ‘He’s not afraid’

Diddy's gross ‘Freak Offs’ sex sessions

And sometimes days-long orgies he called “Freak Offs” where drugged-up victims were allegedly forced to sleep with male prostitutes. The indictment against the rapper even claims that the women, some of whom were still minors – were forced into “Freak Off” sex sessions that sometimes performed the acts naked while the music producer masturbated.

“In my opinion, he’s as bad as Jeffrey Epstein. These women are young. Either barely legal, or barely illegal.”

Officers said they indeed feel strongly that Combs is very similar to Epstein, the now-designated high-level non-confidant who’s been convicted for the sex trafficking of dozens of adolescent girls in New York and Florida.

On Tuesday, Combs was charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering. Pursuant to the highly sensational charges of the indictment, he is said to have forced his female victims into five days of sëxual activities as part of his alleged abuse that begun over a decade ago.

ALSO READ| Inside Sean Diddy’s ‘vicious’ Brooklyn jail, plagued by murders and suicides; once held R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell

“He also was able to watch the action remotely on his phone, cast it onto a TV in another part of the house,” the DHS officer told NYP. “He didn’t have to be in the room when the sëx was happening, although he frequently was.”

“We have evidence that these women didn’t feel like they were free to go,” the source claimed, and added, “there’s video evidence that some of the girls are clearly out of it while these men are having sëx with them.”