Inside Sean Diddy’s ‘vicious’ Brooklyn jail, plagued by murders and suicides; once held R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell

The once-glamorous life of Hip-Hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs came crashing down when he was incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. This notorious federal jail is infamous for its harsh conditions and high-profile inmates. The MDC, which had previously housed figures like R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, was a far cry from the star-studded parties and lavish mansions that had defined Combs' career for decades. 2017 Billboard Music Awards – Photo Room - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 21/05/2017 - Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)

The 54-year-old’s attorney has been pleading with the judge for his release, vowing that Combs will never have a woman at his home again following the sickening sex crime charges leveled against him.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs locked up in Brooklyn Jail

Following Diddy's arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, he was detained without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. This concrete facility, known for its harsh and barbaric conditions, houses over 1,200 individuals. Reports from the New York Times indicate a history of violence, food safety issues, and tragic incidents such as murders and suicides.

People locked up often complain about violent fighting, dirty living areas, not enough staff, and workers helping with illegal things like drug smuggling and other banned items. According to AP, they impose frequent lockdowns and restrictions on leaving their cells for essential activities like visits, calls, showers, and exercise.

Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney appears to blame Cassie Ventura for 2016 caught-on-camera beating: ‘She has left him in…’

Over the past five years, more than six MDC Brooklyn staff members have been charged with crimes. According to an Associated Press analysis of agency-related arrests, some of these staff members were accused of accepting bribes or dealing with drugs and other illegal activities.

In addition to problematic staff, the building has long dealt with problems like week-long power outage that once left the inmates freezing in cold without any heat supply. It's handling of infrastructure breakdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic. Has also remained in criticism.

Brooklyn Jail popular for high profile inmates

The infamous facility has housed numerous high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell, Michael Cohen, cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, and rapper Fetty Wap. Sean Combs’s entry is just another glittering addition to the jail’s other notable detainees including Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli, NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, former Mexican official Genaro Garcia Luna, and ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado.

Also read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $50mn bond proposal to get out of jail rejected; Internet reacts with shock and memes

In June, 37-year-old Uriel Whyte was killed after being brutally stabbed. Just a month later, 36-year-old Edwin Cordero died from injuries sustained in a brawl. Cordero's lawyer, Andrew Dalack, told The New York Times that his client was trapped in an overcrowded, understaffed, and neglected jail that was a terrible place to be. Over the last three years, at least four people at the jail have died by suicide.