Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney appears to blame Cassie Ventura for 2016 caught-on-camera beating: ‘She has left him in…’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, attempted to blame the music mogul’s alleged victim in a beating video that was caught on camera. Agnifilo referred to the woman as "Victim-1,” but it was clear that he was referring to Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney appears to blame Cassie Ventura for 2016 caught-on-camera beating (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

What did Marc Agnifilo say about the incident?

The 2016 video showed Diddy kicking, dragging and beating Ventura in a hotel hallway. Agnifilo has now said that the fight broke out after Ventura found something on Diddy’s phone to suggest he was cheating on her. The lawyer alleged that Ventura then hit Diddy on the head with his own cell phone, put his clothes into a bag, and proceeded to go out into the hallway.

“She has left him in the hotel with no clothes after hitting him in the head with a cell phone,” the attorney said, as reported by New York Post.

During a hearing over whether Diddy should be jailed pending trial, Agnifilo told the judge that his client and Ventura had been together for ten years, but were both cheating on each other. “These two people were in love,” Agnifilo said. But, “they had been cheating on each other for years.”

Agnifilo also alleged that later, Ventura’s lawyer told Diddy that she was writing a book referencing their disturbed relationship, unless Diddy wanted to buy the "exclusive rights" to the story for $30 million.

Agnifilo also called Diddy a “fighter” and said he is innocent of the crimes he has been arrested for committing. He said they will be appealing the judge's decision to hold Diddy without bail. “Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent," Agnifilo said outside of court.

"He came to New York to establish his innocence. He’s not afraid, he’s not afraid of the charges. There’s nothing that the government said in their presentation today that chances anyone’s mind about anything,” he added.