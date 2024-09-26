Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis divorce rumours addressed amid Diddy sex trafficking probe

Are That ‘70s Show co-stars Ashton Kutcher, 46, and Mila Kunis, 41, headed for a breakup? A source close to the married couple has vehemently denied these bubbling rumours. Online speculations broke free as Kutcher’s past ties with hip-hop honcho Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs purportedly put the pair’s relationship under strain. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been subject to major scrutiny over the years due to their ties to numerous controversies, including their friendship with Danny Masterson, a formerly convicted That '70s Show co-star.

Following the Bad Boy Records founder’s arrest in Manhattan on September 16 and a subsequent indictment charging him with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, numerous clips from the disgraced music mogul’s past resurfaced online. Allegedly implicating dozens of other A-list celebrities owing to their sightings at Diddy’s grandly infamous parties, this resurgence of the rapper’s history seemingly also dug a hole into Kutcher’s old friendship with him.

Hollywood couple's sources respond to breakup rumours

However, an insider recently torched the online chatter surrounding Ashton and Mila’s separation, slamming the unfounded claims as “absolutely ridiculous and false.”

In light of years-old photos of the Dude, Where's My Car? actor and Diddy partying together reappearing on the Internet, a second source also refuted Kutcher’s connection to Combs’ alleged misconduct. “Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn’t belong in this conversation,” the source told PEOPLE. Kutcher’s source further backed him, saying, “Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media.”

In 2009, Kutcher was pictured attending Combs’ notorious annual white party alongside his then-wife, Demi Moore. Older media coverage also reflects his support of Diddy at several other public events.

A decade later, The Butterfly Effect actor opened up about the details of his friendship with the embattled mogul during an appearance on Sean Evans’ Hot Ones. “We became fast friends. We used to just hang out and watch football together,” he said at the time while sharing some other stories. When asked about parties hosted by the rapper, Kutcher said, "I have a lot I can't disclose… I can't disclose that one either.”

Soon after the March 2024 raids facilitated by federal agents at Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes, an insider told Daily Mail, “He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years.”

More about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' controversies

In addition to Ashton and Mila’s relationship being scrutinised in the wake of the ever-expanding Diddy scandal, the pair also experienced their once-effervescent popularity taking a major hit in response to their support for actor Danny Masterson.

Their fellow That ‘70s Show co-star was found guilty of two counts of rape in 2023. The married Hollywood faced flak after it was revealed that the actors who led as iconic characters Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart in the series had submitted hand-written letters to the court, requesting leniency for Masterson.

The couple consequently released an apology video to salvage the situation. However, they ultimately took more heat, and the spectacularly failed response invited criticism from other celebrities and even one of Masterson’s victims. Ashton and Mila, co-chairs of Thorn, an anti-child sexual abuse organisation that he co-founded with Moore in 2009, eventually stepped down from their posts after the Danny Masterson letters debacle. (Also read: Old clips of Ashton Kutcher talking about underage Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis resurface amid controversy)

Although Kutcher and Kunis met on the set of their Fox sitcom, which ran from 1998 to 2006, they only started dating in early 2012 following their respective splits with Demi Moore and Macaulay Culkin. They went on to get hitched in July 2015 and share two children: daughter Wyatt (9) and son Dimitri (7).