Suge Knight names top music execs for 'controlling' Diddy, Usher, and Bieber through drugs and sex: Report

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight has accused industry titans of manipulating Sean "Diddy" Combs through drugs and alcohol. Knight, currently serving 28 years in prison for manslaughter, claims that powerful executives introduced Diddy to these substances as a means of control. While Knight also mentioned Usher and Justin Bieber, no specific allegations of abuse have been made against them. The controversial figure’s claims came during a recent interview with Chris Cuomo, conducted from prison. Megyn Kelly criticises celebrities like Justin Bieber and Usher for their silence on Sean Combs' arrest for serious charges. Urges them to speak out, highlighting their close ties with Combs

Suge Knight names figures who controlled ‘Diddy’

Knight told News Nation that artists under his label were only exposed to marijuana, but heavier drug use reportedly became common once they signed with other record companies. In a phone interview with Chris Cuomo from prison, Knight expressed his belief that Diddy may have been a victim of sexual abuse, as the bad boy record producer faces accusations of sex trafficking, racketeering and sexual assault in addition to conducting his notorious ‘freak off’ parties with Hollywood A-listers.

Knight accused executives like Clive Davis, Russell Simmons, and Andre Harrell of using these substances to "control" and compromise the manhood of stars, particularly targeting Diddy. “Those guys … they introduced cocaine to my artists,” Knight told the host during a live call. “So once they got on cocaine, once they got on drugs, once they got on alcohol, then that’s when the weird stuff happened. I think that’s what took Puffy [Combs] down that lane,” he added.

Suge Knight names Clive Davis, Russell Simmons and Andre Harrell

“[Combs] was taught that. He got Usher as a kid … alcohol, drugs, sex. Justin Bieber — and see they do these things to take control…” the convicted felon added in his statement. “ You choose to be gay that’s your preference, but they’re doing this to people for control,” he continued alleging that Davis, Simmons and Harrell are among the top musicians behind this ring.

It is important to note that none of the individuals named by Knight have been charged with the allegations he made. While these claims have not been substantiated, and Davis' spokesperson has vehemently denied them, Knight’s accusations have sparked discussion on the internet.

“This is a completely fabricated thread that is being trafficked by an incarcerated felon, the spokesperson told PageSix. “Mr. Knight’s assertions about Clive Davis are 100 percent false as nothing of the sort ever happened,” they added.

Despite never being accused of sexual misconduct, Clive Davis, who launched faces like Whitney Houston, Aerosmith etc, has remained a staunch supporter of Sean "Diddy" Combs, even during a high-profile rape lawsuit filed by Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Russell Simmons, another influential figure in the music industry, has been embroiled in his own controversies, with multiple women accusing him of sexual assault, allegations he has vehemently denied. While Andre Harrell, Diddy's mentor, was never charged with any sex crimes, he passed away in 2020.

Justin Bieber and Usher urged to speak out

Following Diddy's recent arrest, former associates like Justin Bieber and Usher are facing increasing pressure to speak out against the disgraced mogul. Fans believe these young artists may have personal experiences that could help with the case. Earlier this year, a video surfaced of Combs publicly criticising a teenage Bieber for not spending enough time with him. A source earlier informed the outlet that, “While Bieber is reportedly aware of the situation, he is currently focused on his family and kid.” Usher, on the other hand, mysteriously deleted his entire Twitter account, claiming it had been hacked.