Meghan Markle ‘has become a joke’, Hollywood A-listers are laughing at her: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have been unsuccessful in their recent ventures, leaving the A-listers of Hollywood unimpressed. As per an insider quoted in the publication In Touch, Meghan has ‘become a total joke and is overplaying her hand’. (Also read: Meghan Markle is ‘done’ with the UK and the royal drama, claims royal expert) Meghan Markle recently launched a new lifestyle brand seemingly named after the couple's oceanside California home. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

What the source from palace added

As per the insider, who is a high-level palace courtier, quoted in the publication, they said: “Meghan gets greedy. She wants everything all at once, and it's backfiring on her again. She's become a total joke and is overplaying her hand. Almost everything they've tried has ended in disaster… We hear Harry's laid down the law. He's mortified by the blowback over their sketchy projects and is insisting he won't tolerate another show business disaster. If the new projects go belly-up again, they are going to have to find new ways to pay their bills, including crawling back to the royal family."

'Hard work isn't really Meghan's thing'

Meanwhile, a second source from Showbiz added, “Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success - and you get the impression hard work isn't really Meghan's thing… Now, after all her failures, those A-listers - and the royals - are laughing at her!”

Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard last month. A few months ago, Meghan had announced a new podcast deal with Lemonada. Last year, the couple's partnership with Spotify ended after they reportedly failed to meet the expectations. Harry and Meghan had reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020, with three of their projects released so far.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will visit the UK for Invictus Games, but Meghan Markle will join him later in Nigeria for some official talks. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 which began a rift between the couple and the royal family. The publication of his tell-all memoir Spare strained their relationship with the Royal Family further.