Meghan Markle is ‘done’ with the UK and the royal drama, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle has well-eluded that she won’t be going back to the UK, and some royal insiders have now been celebrating that this might be for her good. Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the "Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen," during the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry has confirmed that he will be there at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, which will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans.

During this event, Prince Harry is slated to give a reading.

But, the Duchess will not accompany her husband. Instead, she plans to fly to Nigeria later in the month to join him for an official visit.

Meghan has always chosen to stay away from the UK, and this is one of the instances; her last visit was in 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee, where she and Prince Harry faced a less-than-warm reception, being booed as they attended the Service of Thanksgiving.

Richard Eden, a columnist for the Daily Mail, told Palace Confidential, “She does not want to return to Britain in a hurry. There are many people here who won’t be sad about that. Meghan will be wary of getting booed at St Paul’s.”

A royal insider told Express UK that Meghan is “done” with the UK, with sources close to the Duchess suggesting she “doesn't want the drama” that comes with the royal family.

The Duke will make the journey to the UK alone to attend the Wednesday afternoon service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The Duchess, on the other hand, will depart from Los Angeles the day after the service to meet with Prince Harry in Nigeria. The couple is scheduled to engage in discussions with Nigerian leaders about the possibility of hosting future Invictus Games events in the West African nation.

The topic of trust has been highlighted by royal experts as a crucial factor before Meghan, along with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, consider a return to the UK as a family unit.

As the Daily Mail claims, trust can only be rebuilt when the Royal Family and the Sussexes make peace. Such a dilemma of trust will possibly serve as a pretext in Prince Harry’s personal discussion with King Charles in London next week, which is scheduled for Wednesday, following the Invictus Games celebration at St Paul’s Cathedral, as it will bring charitable Buckingham Palace garden party together.