Prince William is ‘a bit jealous’ of Prince Harry just because he is getting all the…

The royal rift appears far from resolution. Recent reports suggest that Prince William may be feeling a twinge of jealousy toward his younger brother, Prince Harry, and the reason might be quite obvious. While The Duke of Sussex adopts a more independent lifestyle, residing in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and pursuing new ventures outside of the royal family, the Prince of Wales remains bound by his royal responsibilities. Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry are seen. (Reuters)

Prince William feels ‘bit envious’ of Harry

Experts think that the Prince of Wales isn't exactly thrilled about his brother Harry's newfound freedom after leaving royal life behind. The Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties back in 2018 and have since resided in California, while the rest of the family continues to reign in London. Now, royal historian Ed Owens, who spoke to US Weekly, has made intriguing claims about the family and their perspectives. The recent days have been challenging for the UK royals, as both King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer, leaving William to manage everything singlehandedly.

Royal author praises Prince Harry’s Invictus gaming popularity

"William is a bit envious of [his brother’s] freedoms," a source told US Weekly, a sentiment supported by Owens, the author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?

"Harry has done remarkable things," Owens said. Citing his Invictus Games results, he continued, “He now has an international presence, and I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for. That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family.”

In May, the Duke is scheduled to return to his hometown to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, an initiative started by him in 2014. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

Earlier, journalist Robert Jobson also claimed that William was 'caught off guard' by his younger brother's success, as no one would have expected such a turn of events, especially after Harry gave up royal life. During his appearance on ABC News, Jobson stated, “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved,” referring to Invictus.

William drops an update on Kate Middleton’s health

Prince William, on the other hand, recently made a public appearance at the grand opening of James Place Newcastle in Tyne, England. He appeared happy interacting with people and engaged with them in conversation. When some people asked about Kate and the kids, who are currently in Windsor having private time, the prince responded, "All doing well."