Prince Harry set to run this year's Invictus Games alone

Prince Harry is down the finishing line in his latest security preparations for the 10th-anniversary edition of the Invictus Games taking place in the UK on May 8. Prince Harry stands alone at the Invictus Games’ milestone event. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)

On Sunday, it was confirmed that the Duke will visit the UK even after reportedly “scrapping” the trip.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games as a charity while he served as a senior member of the Royal Family. Although the importance of the event can never be underscored, the Royal family's growing coldness towards Prince Harry’s participation is now clear.

As one can see now, no members of the royal family are expected to accompany the Duke at St. Cathedral, according to Daily Mail.

The prince is urged to go there alone and run the show before travelling to Nigeria with his wife, Meghan Markle, to take part in “traditional cultural activities” invited by the country’s chief of defence staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, with whom he interacted at the previous year’s Invictus Games in Germany.

There is also speculation that Nigeria is interested in hosting a future edition of the Games with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The service in the UK is set to heal the ongoing rift in the royal family

Even though King Charles III and his son seem to have made a breakthrough in their relationship now, the King is not scheduled to attend the event.

Queen Camilla and Prince William, who are not currently on the best of terms with Harry, are not expected to show support.

Princess Anne or Prince Edward are also out of the question.

The palace has experienced much difficulty in brushing off the Invictus Games's popularity lately. The government of the United Kingdom are chronically trying to win over Harry’s authority to the 2027 Games in Birmingham, agreeing on a secure fund in the amount of 32 million dollars to provide an adequate basis for the bid.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps expressed his enthusiasm in March, stating, “I’m thrilled that the Government is backing the UK’s bid to host the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. This demonstrates our commitment to stand with our Armed Forces and recognize their heroic contribution to defend the nation. The Invictus Games showcase and support wounded, injured and sick service personnel, veteran and their families who continue their recovery through the power of sport.”

This will not be the first time the game will be between the brothers, and it will show how Harry struggles to move forward with his father, with Meghan likely unavailable due to the celebration of Prince Archie’s fifth birthday on May 6.