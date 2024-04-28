Prince Harry is returning to UK on this date after reportedly ‘scrapping’ the visit

Prince Harry is returning to the United Kingdom for a ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, according to an Independent UK report. Prince Harry to illuminate St Paul’s with Invictus anniversary reading amidst security buzz. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)

“Whenever Harry travels to the UK, his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” sources told Express UK.

However, earlier it was reported that the Duke of Sussex is “considering scrapping UK visit” due to security concerns. “Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family, but there's no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail,” a royal insider told Express UK.

When the Duke is coming to UK

The ceremony, slated for Wednesday, 8 May, will be held at London's historic St Paul's Cathedral, where Prince Harry is expected to deliver a reading.

Having resided in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet since 2020, Prince Harry's forthcoming visit to the UK marks his first return since February when he visited his father after King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace recently announced the King's positive response to treatment, and he will return to public royal duties.

The Duke's return to the UK but also his first major public appearance in the country in some time. While it remains uncertain whether other members of the Royal Family will join him at the service, it is also unclear if the Duchess of Sussex and their children will accompany him on this journey.

The service at St Paul's Cathedral will feature readings by Prince Harry himself and British actor Damian Lewis.

Wounded veterans and members of the Invictus community will also be in attendance, reflecting on “a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport,” according to organizers.

Recently, King Charles's younger son formally confirmed his status country of residence as the US, after four years since he and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties, and initially residing in Canada before settling in Montecito, Southern California.

The Duke often stated that he embraces the US as his new home.

Despite his infrequent visits to Britain following his departure, Prince Harry was present at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022 and his father's coronation in May 2023.