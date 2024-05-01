Prince Harry and Meghan set to ‘break major Royal protocol’ in Nigeria, blending tradition with innovation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their visit to Nigeria, and it seems they're set to shake things up a bit. The Royal rebels will join forces this month for a special meet and greet in Nigeria following Harry’s scheduled visit to the UK for the Invictus Games anniversary. The Sussexes have outlined plans to celebrate the Invictus Games in style with a visit to the African country, which Meghan claims to have ancestral ties to. However, experts suggest that the Sussexes might "break major royal protocol" during their trip. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.(AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan to break ‘royal protocol’

There's talk that Meghan might skip joining Harry on his London trip due to security concerns following his loss in legal battle over security provisions in the UK. Meanwhile, Meghan has exciting plans for Nigeria, where she'll celebrate the Invictus milestone by taking part in cultural festivals and meeting with service members and families. Many expect this trip to be low-key, more like an "unofficial visit," allowing the Sussexes to keep a lower profile. PR expert Mayah Riaz believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will break away from official protocol, showing people “a more relaxed side during their time in Nigeria.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Prince William is ‘a bit jealous’ of Prince Harry just because he is getting all the…

Sussexes to celebrate Invictus milestone in Nigeria

May will mark a major milestone for the Invictus Games, an initiative started by Prince Harry back in 2014. Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Mayah Riaz commented, “Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on Harry and Meghan during their trip to Nigeria. However, this won't be a traditional royal visit, and they intend to make it unique.”

According to the PR expert, the couple is expected to steer clear of private press events on the plane and traditional welcoming ceremonies involving flag hosting, which are typically followed by the UK royal family even today. “There will be no press on the plane with them nor will they be greeted with welcoming ceremonies such as military honours or flag-raising ceremonies, which are often usual with royal visits.”

Also read: H1B visa lottery bids dramatically plummet in the U.S. amid crackdown on fraud and abuse

“As Harry and Meghan have an active interest in philanthropy and highlight important causes, we may see them visit charities, schools or other institutions working towards social causes.”

The expert believes Meghan might break away from some of the stricter royal dressing protocols, which are often visible in Kate Middleton's meticulously chosen outfits for public engagements. “We can expect the outfits she wears to sell out but there will be no official protocol for her to follow. Harry will be dressed down wearing a casual look and not be in a suit for the duration of his trip.”