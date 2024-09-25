Justin Bieber trying to ‘protect’ Billie Eilish from the ‘dark’ music industry resurfaces amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco

Justin Bieber's concern to protect Billie Eilish from the music industry has resurfaced in light of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ recent arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Does the Canadian protégé only mean the industry, or did he raise a finger towards Diddy? s Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious charges, Justin Bieber reiterates his commitment to protect Billie Eilish from the music industry, sharing his own painful experiences and offering guidance as she navigates fame.(Apple Music)

Bieber spoke about Eilish during a 2020 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I just want to protect her. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

Minutes into the interview, the ‘Baby’ singer became tearful as he recounted the pressures he faced after becoming an overnight sensation at just 14 years old. “It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second,” Bieber shared.

Bieber opens up about dark past and offers support to Billie Eilish

Like Bieber, Eilish herself quickly shot to superstardom with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, hit No. 1 in the U.S., producing multiple hit singles. Bieber, who had endured his personal struggles in the public eye, shared, “It was bad… it was dark.”

“Think about how young I was and so impressionable and you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times.”

“If she ever needs me I’m gonna be here for her. I’m just a call away,” he added and also admitted that he had been “living in this shame” due to past mistakes, but hoped to serve as “a good example” for Eilish.

The resurfacing of his remarks comes as social media users draw connections to Combs, especially in light of a video showing a questionable interaction between the two. The video, which has been circulating again, shows Combs and a 15-year-old Bieber spending time together.

Combs says in the video, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose… but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

He goes on to joke, “I have been given custody of him,” adding, “He’s signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album… I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he’s with me, and we’re gonna go full crazy.”