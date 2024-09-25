Leonardo DiCaprio claims he is ‘not in contact’ with Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘for years’ as controversial pictures resurface

Leonardo DiCaprio has said he has “not been in contact” with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs “for years” after an old photograph surfaced showing the actor at one of Combs’ infamous ‘White Parties.’ Not only the Titanic star but several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Mariah Carey, are distancing themselves from the music mogul. Leonardo DiCaprio has moved on from that world and has no current ties to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.(Reuters)

Combs was recently arrested on September 16 on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault. While Combs pleaded not guilty to the accusations, he was denied bail two times and is currently in jail awaiting trial.

The resurfaced photo shows a very young DiCaprio enjoying himself at one of Combs’ White Parties, which were known for their star-studded guest lists and lavish, all-white dress code. These parties were usually held at Combs’ East Hampton home and frequently attended by the elite from the entertainment and music industries.

DiCaprio was ‘no 1’ on Diddy's invitation list

As DiCaprio is named Diddy's “no 1 on invitation list,” a source close to the Wolf of the Wall Street star has clarified that the actor has had “not been in contact” with Combs “for years”.

“Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this,” the source told Daily Mail. “He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s – but literally everyone did.”

While DiCaprio has been photographed with Combs on multiple occasions in the past, such as at the Democratic National Convention in 2004, and even attending Combs’ 50th birthday party in 2019, the actor’s representatives have been quick to dismiss any insinuation that the two are close.

“They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying. He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous,” the source added.

In a 2017 video interview with Vogue titled ‘73 Questions with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,’ Combs named DiCaprio as his “number one” guest for his upcoming White Party at the time.

“Leo is focused on his career and his relationship and is not at all thinking about Diddy's federal case, which he has nothing to do with.”