Sean Diddy's ex-bodyguard makes shocking revelations about ‘freak off’ sessions: ‘This is all bigger than…’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard made shocking revelations following the arrest of the rapper on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. According to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-bodyguard, who provided security to him throughout the 1990s, claimed that the disgraced rap mogul kept tapes of politicians taking part in his notorious “freak off” sessions.(AP/The Art of Dialogue)

This development comes following Diddy's indictment in New York, where he was accused of racketeering, sex trafficking, and providing transportation for prostitutes. Diddy could potentially spend decades behind bars.

The allegations against Diddy emerged six months after his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were searched by federal officials, where they recovered more than 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant allegedly used in the “freak off” sessions.

Prosecutors claimed that during the “freak offs,” Diddy would sedate women and then force them into long duration sex acts with male prostitutes.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio breaks silence over appearance at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' wild parties: ‘They were not freak offs’

Diddy's ex-bodyguard says ‘This is all bigger than…’

According to Diddy's ex-bodyguard, who provided security to him throughout the 1990s, claimed that the disgraced rap mogul kept tapes of politicians taking part in his notorious “freak off” sessions. Gene Deal believes his arrest is connected to a corruption scandal that is roiling New York City politics.

Appearing at The Art of Dialogue podcast, Deal stated that the producer's prosecution would expose prominent figures and celebrities in the Big Apple.

He declared, “This is all bigger than Diddy,” without providing further details about the alleged tapes.

When asked if any renowned individuals were on the purported “freak off” tapes, Deal replied, “(Diddy) gave celebrity parties, so what do you think?”

He pointed out that California prosecutors declined to press charges in spite of claims of criminal misconduct in lawsuits, one of which was filed by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The charges were filed in New York, Deal pointed out, indicating that they are connected to a number of resignations and accusations of corruption among Big Apple authorities. “People aren't going to tie this together.”

The bodyguard claimed Diddy was a victim of other influential music industry players early in his career, adding that “Puff wasn't born a monster, he was made into a monster” due to “what happened to him”.

“To keep it frank, he was doing to other people what was done to him... that's a learned behavior,” he added.

Calling the rapper's high-profile arrest the result of his “karma” (deeds), he said Diddy's detention will be remembered as “one of the greatest tragedies' in hip-hop history.”