Sean Diddy invited 'young' Prince William, Harry to his parties. Old interview viral

In an old interview, troubled rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs claimed he invited UK's Prince William and Prince Harry to his parties. Photos of Prince Harry and Prince William with rapper Sean Diddy have surfaced on social media.(X/@EndWokeness, @andrews_ange)

The music mogul, who was arrested last week over allegations of sex trafficking, said when the two princes were young and "getting in trouble by themselves", he wanted to invite them to spend time with him.

The clip from the rapper's interview with British talk show host Graham Norton resurfaced online after pictures from his notorious "White Parties" went viral on social media, showing Hollywood stars and high-profile celebrities in attendance. (Also read: Sean Diddy tells kids to 'get comfortable' in resurfaced clip from his 'white party')

"They were getting in trouble"

"I read that you want to get Prince Harry and Prince William to a Diddy party," Norton asks the rapper on the talk show episode which aired 13 years ago.

Diddy hesitates and replies "Not anymore." As the audience laughs at his reluctance, Norton remarks, "Don't ruin our royal wedding."

"Trust me, they are off the list. But before, when they were young bucks growing up, they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves. So I said, hey, why don't you come hang out with me? " the rapper said.

The host then showed pictures of a young Prince William shaking hands with Diddy at an event. Also at the event, a young Prince Harry was photographed laughing with the rapper along with musician Kanye West. (Also read: Inside Sean Diddy's notorious 'White Parties': Spiked drinks, drugs, forced sex acts)

Diddy wanted to have tea with Queen

During the interview the rapper also expressed his desire to meet Queen Elizabeth II, the then monarch of Britain.

"I'd like to meet her. She doesn't have to hang out with me but I could go over for some tea or something," he said, adding that he hired a butler after he watched movies about London and British culture.

The rapper is at the centre of sex abuse allegations and sex trafficking charges in a high-profile investigation launched by the US government. Several employee and attendees of his lavish parties have come forward in the past few weeks, claiming the musician forced women into performing sexual acts with his party guests after spiking their drinks and coercing them to do drugs.

He is currently jailed before his trial begins.