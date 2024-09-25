Menu Explore
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' children break silence after music mogul's arrest: ‘Our lives were shattered when…’

BySumanti Sen
Sep 25, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children have spoken our after the music mogul was booked on September 16 on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children have broken their silence after the music mogul was booked on September 16 on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. However, instead of mentioning the accusations against Diddy, they called out the“horrific conspiracy theories” that have surfaced about their late mom and Diddy’s ex, Kim Porter.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb's children break silence after music mogul's arrest(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb's children break silence after music mogul's arrest(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

‘Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother’

"Wehave seen so many hurtful and false rumours circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” Quincy Brown and Christian, Jessie and D’Lila Combs wrote in a joint statement shared on their Instagrams. "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is no a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

They continued, "Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

"We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories. We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It's what she deserves. We love you and miss you mommy. Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D'Lila,” the statement added.

The statement referred to an alleged memoir – Kim's Lost Words – that was published on September 6. Publisher Chris Todd claimed that he obtained the book from close friends, with whom Porter had allegedly shared a thumb drive of her writing. However, there is no documentary evidence that proves the authenticity of the book. The book called Diddy a “terrifying monster” who threatened Porter with a firearm because she refused to participate in a sex act.

