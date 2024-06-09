 Kim Porter’s dad breaks silence on disturbing video of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura: ‘I wouldn’t do that to my enemy’ - Hindustan Times
Kim Porter’s dad breaks silence on disturbing video of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura: ‘I wouldn’t do that to my enemy’

BySumanti Sen
Jun 09, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Kim Porter’s father, Jake Porter, has opened up about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie Ventura’s disturbing video, saying he was “disgusted.”

Kim Porter’s father has opened up about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie Ventura’s disturbing video, saying he was “disgusted.” A 2016 video that recently went viral shows Cassie fleeing at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, with Diddy chasing and attacking her. The music mogul grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the ground, kicking and dragging her, and throwing things at her.

Kim Porter’s father breaks silence on disturbing video of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)
Kim Porter’s father breaks silence on disturbing video of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” 78-year-old Jake Porter told Rolling Stone. “It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

‘I didn’t know he could stoop that low’

Kim, Diddy’s ex, died in 2018. She shared son Christian, 26, and twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila, 16, with Combs.

Jake said that he never saw Diddy physically assault his daughter, but the Cassie Ventura video has given him a “different outlook” on the rapper. “I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” he said. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

Jake also revealed that Kim loved Diddy but “just couldn’t live with” him in the same house. “I think he was a very jealous person. They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean?” he said. I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.”

Cassie broke her silence days after the video went viral, saying it “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.” “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie,” she wrote in part in an Instagram post.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
