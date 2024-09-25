Inside Sean Diddy's notorious 'White Parties': Spiked drinks, drugs, forced sex acts

As sexual abuse and trafficking allegations mount against US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, his "White Parties" have taken the centre-stage with several victims claiming the music mogul forced them to engage in sexual acts with the guest during the lavish events. From the 1990s to the 2000s, multiple celebrities were photographed attending Diddy's white parties. (X/@historyinmemes)

Adult entertainer Adria Sheri English, who filed a lawsuit against the rapper, said she was hired as a dancer at the extravagant "White Parties" in the early 2000s and claimed she was forced into participating in explicit activities there.

Inside Diddy's White Parties

English said the notorious parties with an all-white dress code were exclusive events hosted by the rapper at the Hamptons, an affluent New York seaside neighbourhood frequented by the rich and famous.

Photographs from the parties that began in the 1990s have surfaced online amid the allegations against the rapper, with some showing topless women dancing while surrounded by bottles of liquor.

The sought-after parties attracted celebrities, influencers and other high-profile guests including musicians and famous athletes. English alleged that beyond the exterior of the lavish events lay a darker reality marred by forced sexual encounters.

She said she was coerced by Diddy's immense power and felt that if she did not comply, the music mogul would ruin her music career, which he promised he would help her build. In her lawsuit, she stated that drugs and alcohol were used to lower the inhibitions of all participants, both willing and unwilling. She said specific alcohol bottles were spiked with illicit substances and offered to women at the parties.

English claims the effects of the drugs were so strong that she could often not remember how she came home from the parties.

She said the explicit parts of the parties began after most guests had left late in the night. They were carried out in rooms guarded by security personnel to ensure that no one other than the participants could know what was happening inside.

Who was invited to "White Parties?

From the 1990s to the 2000s, multiple celebrities were photographed attending the white parties. Some of these include Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Brown, Kim Kardashian and Ashton Kutcher among many more.

The case against Diddy

A high-profile investigation in alleged sex trafficking centred around orchestrating forced sexual encounters has been ordered by the US government against the rapper.

It also includes accusations of bribery, arson and kidnapping. The case mentions peculiar events called "freak-offs" which involved sexual acts, often performed using drugs and prostitutes at hotels, which were recorded by the rapper to blackmail the participants and buy their silence.

Prosecutors also allege that some of those who participated in the "freak-offs" required medical help like intravenous fluids to recover from the ordeals.

Singer Cassie had filed a lawsuit against Diddy last year, where she claimed he directed the "freak-offs" and she, too, was forced into sexual acts, which the rapper video-taped.

Who is Sean "Diddy" Combs?

Taking several aliases over the years like Puff Daddy, P Diddy, and Love, Diddy started his career as a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur in the 1990s and soon became one of the wealthiest and most influential figures in hip-hop music.

Over the decades, his empire extended into fashion, liquor brands and reality television.

Currently, he is held in federal jail in Brooklyn, awaiting trial.