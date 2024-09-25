Sean Diddy tells kids to 'get comfortable' in resurfaced clip from his 'white party'

Dressed in all white with a champagne glass in head, rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs appears on a balcony during one of his notorious "White Parties" in a video. With a microphone in his other hand, the rapper sends a message to all the children at the party, telling them they have "like an hour left". The scandal-hit rapper was known for his extravagant white-themed parties that attract Hollywood stars and celebrities.(X/@TeaTimeTips2)

"We fed you all, we gave you drinks, now it's time to enjoy life. This is a celebration of life," the music mogul tells his guests.

The video, filmed during a party hosted by the rapper, has resurfaced on social media amid mounting sex trafficking allegations against Diddy.

In a chilling warning, the rapper said the children have to leave the party before it "turns into something that when you get older, this is something y'all gonna want to come to."

'Put the kids away'

Guests, especially women, who attended the notorious parties have now come forward with allegation against the rapper claiming he used these parties to force women to perform sexual acts on his guests after spiking their drinks and videotaped the encounters to keep them from speaking out.

As the video progresses, Diddy turns his attention to the parents in attendance and he tells them to "put the kids away." "So let's just start to get our groove on, put the kids away. It's all good," he says, reassuring his guests.

Reports suggest that Diddy's children were also photographed at the White Parties along with his wife.

The scandal-hit rapper was known for his extravagant white-themed parties that attract Hollywood stars and celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton.

What is the case against Diddy?

The US government has ordered a high-profile investigation in alleged sex trafficking by the rapper wherein he orchestrated forced sexual encounters and filmed them.

The case also talks of sex trafficking during events called "freak-offs", where the rapper coerced individuals into sexual acts, often performed using drugs and prostitutes at hotels, and recorded them to blackmail the participants.

Prosecutors also allege that some of those who participated in the "freak-offs" required medical help like IV fluids to rehydrate and recover from the ordeals.

