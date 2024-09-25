In the aftermath of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest, Kanye West’s old comments about the music mogul have resurfaced. American commentator Candace Owens discussed the matter on her YouTube channel, and in doing so, she referenced West’s previous comments about Diddy. Owens, in fact, also roped LeBron James into the fiasco. Kanye West’s shocking old comments about Diddy resurface, LeBron James roped into fiasco (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, AFP, photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

West, in October 2022, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast where he blasted Diddy, his music rival. While talking about Diddy, West labelled him as a “fed.” While the podcast episode was later deleted, a clip of West’s comments surfaced on social media.

“The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f*****g fed! That’s why you’ve gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card,” West said at the time.

While West’s words did not get a lot of attention back then, he is now garnering support, especially from Owens. Going live on her channel, Owens acknowledged West’s comments, saying the rapper has “a way with words.”

Owens noted that while West’s comments have often landed him in trouble, what he said on the podcast is now making sense. “There’s something about Kanye West. He has a way with words. Gets himself into a lot of trouble and then when you revisit his words you start to realise the he was making a lot of sense when you thought that he sounded completely crazy. And currently, we are in that stage where a lot that Kanye West said years ago is ageing like fine wine,” she said.

LeBron James roped into the fiasco

Owens also discussed how Diddy being a “fed” allows him to escape legal consequences to his actions. She then recalled how West had listed out a number of celebs and athletes who were “controlled,” including basketballer James.

West had said, “They can’t control me. They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they could control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z and Beyonce. But they can’t control me.”

Owens then blasted James for not sharing any statement about the Diddy row, even though he speaks out for “every other topic.” Owens questioned why James has remained silent on the matter even though he is always “lecturing” people even when “nobody asks his opinion.”

James and Diddy have reportedly been friends for a while. Diddy was booked on September 16 on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.