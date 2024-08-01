Candice Owens reveals why Kamala Harris 'wants to be known as Black', asks what if ‘I decided to run in India’

Conservative media personality Candice Owens has expressed outrage over former President Donald Trump's refusal to acknowledge Vice President Kamala Harris' authentic blackness. Candice Owens posted an over 8-minute video on X to talk about Harris. The video, which has garnered over 1.7 million views so far, begins with the US VP' Kamala Harris' viral “coconut tree” remarks.(X/AP)

Trump in an intense interview on Wednesday questioned Harris’ heritage and falsely suggested that she “made a turn” in her identity, stating that she “happened to turn Black” a few years ago.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” the Republican presidential candidate said, prompting an uproar on social media.

Reacting to the furor, Owens posted an over 8-minute video on X to talk about Harris. The video, which has garnered over 1.7 million views so far, begins with the US VP's viral “coconut tree” remarks.

Calling Harris “my girl”, Owens jokingly declared that she would vote for Harris right now. In a veiled attack on the US VP, she went on to explain to her listeners why they should vote for the her.

She dubbed her a “strong black candidate” and noted that she was a “very proud Indian woman” throughout her entire political life.

Harris, whose father is not fully black and mother is fully Indian, grew up with her mom because her parents got divorced when she was very young.

According to her, Harris may hardly have any memory of her black father, which is why she didn't speak about him. “So it is an absolute absurdity to suggest that Kamala Harris grew up in an environment where she was being impacted by black culture.”

Owens then shared a couple of pictures of Harris' childhood with her mother, stating that “her mother looks very Indian to me. Her mother looks like Princess Jasmine, because that looks like Princess Jasmine's hairstyle, right?”

Speaking about Harris' traditional Indian upbringing, she said: “Kamala Harris, like I said, loved being an Indian woman because it helped her when she was running for various positions, and when she became a senator, she got to applaud the fact that she was the first Indian-American. She was so proud of her heritage as an Indian her entire life.”

Owens further showed some clips of news coverage on Harris, featuring her as the first Indian-American US Senator, who scripted history.

When one anchor asked Harris, if it was quite an accomplishment, she replied, “Not quite”.

Reacting to her response, Owens said: “I don't even think she was speaking a different language, she's very excited anyways. That was Kamala Harris. Before she found out that she had to go black, she had to go black.”

Candice Owens talks about Democrats' strategy to secure black votes

She further mocked Democrats' method to secure black votes, claiming that “They're not even updating the manuscript.”

She said their first strategy is to find the black person that dies in the hands of the police and then talk about police brutality. Citing the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey, she said: “Okay, we're going to start talking about her, get them all fired up, do some headlines against black conservatives.”

In their second attempt, they find some rappers to say that they are black, “because that's how you become black, by the way.”

She then claimed that Harris probably wanted to call Cardi B for her Atlanta rally event, but decided to invite Megan Thee Stallion as the ‘I like it’ rapper was already used in 2020 to get Joe Biden elected. “And then Joe Biden didn't speak about Cardi B for four years, definitely didn't hit her up, call her for any advice. It might be too hot right now if we hit her back up,” Owens commented.

According to the host of the “Candace Show” podcast, White House called Megan to “shake her booty” for Harris. “Oh, oh, oh, I'm just gonna do that. I think all black people will watch this podcast if I just start shaking my butt So I'm just shaking my butt. I don't get people to listen to me.”

Candice Owens mocks Harris for pretending to be black, asks what happen if ‘I decided to run in India’

Continuing her tirade against Harris, she asked, “So, imagine if I decided to run, I don't know, in India. And I just decided to be like, hello. Thank you very much for helping to watch the Candace show. I'm coming to you live from the Candace podcast. What do you guys think? Do you think people would be offended by that?"

“Because that's literally me watching her try to code switch and put on a black sense, right?” she quipped.

She said if she ever meets Harris, she is “going to talk with a Simpsons character” to see “what happens as she starts pretending to be black.”

Owens went on to say that she is “going to throw back to her pretending to be Indian, because that is the culture that she actually identifies with.”

She further alleged that Harris just pretends that she listens to Megan Thee Stallion. “Have you seen her husband? Nope. Don't bring him around. Nowhere. Nope. She does not. Have you seen her entire family? There is no one in that household that is listening to Megan Thee Stallion. Not a single person that's listening to Megan Thee Stallion, least of all her, okay?”

In a message to Black voters, she said, “if you are going to vote for her, you deserve what you get.”

“If you keep buying the salt and you're a slug, then I got to just respect the game. I'm done telling you guys. I'm done trying to tell you guys what happens every four years. You keep maiming and caricaturing me and being convinced that that woman has your best interest. You get what you get,” she added, ahead of the November elections.