Trump rips reporter for asking him 'why should Black voters trust you?': 'Such a horrible…’

Donald Trump ripped a reporter for questioning him “in a horrible manner” and asking him why Black voters should trust him during his appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. The event started with a number of questions that the former president referred to as a "very rude introduction,” according to CBS News. Donald Trump rips reporter for asking him 'why should Black voters trust you?' (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Trump’s argument with interviewer Rachel Scott of ABC News has gone viral. "You have used words like 'animal' and 'rabid' to describe Black district attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists—calling them a loser, saying the questions that they asked are quote, 'stupid' and 'racist,'" Scott said. "Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?"

Donald Trump rips Rachel Scott

"I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner—first question," Trump replied. “You don't even say, 'Hello, how are you?'”

Trump also appeared to blame the organisers of the event for delaying the start of the event. It was supposed to kick off at noon in Chicago, but did not begin until after 1 pm.

"I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country, I've done so much for the Black population of this country," Trump said.

The journalists even seemed to jeer Trump after the former president said, "I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln.”

"A lot of the journalists in this room are Black," he also said. "I will tell you that, coming from the border, are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs."

Scott then shot back, "What exactly is a Black job, sir?”

"A Black job is anybody that has a job," Trump replied. "They're taking the employment away from Black people."

Trump also wrote in a Truth Social post, “I’ve been waiting for a half hour. The speaker equipment at the NABJ is not working properly. Don’t blame me for being late!”