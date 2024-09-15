LeBron James' retirement ‘timeline’: Lakers insider teases ‘must-see TV’ farewell tour

NBA superstar LeBron James' birthday is approaching fast, and it will officially launch his early 40s chapter at the end of December. The American basketball legend has already attributed his Olympic farewell to the same age factor, saying he can't see himself playing in Los Angeles 2028. “I didn't see myself playing in Paris 2024, too. But four years from now, I can't see it,” he said, per BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas. (Also read: LeBron James replacement reportedly cooking at Lakers amid team-up rumours with Steph Curry) USA's LeBron James reacts in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between Serbia and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 28, 2024. (AFP / Sameer Al-Doumy)

The firm potential Olympic swan song ultimately puts a big question mark against his NBA career as well. Despite James’ halcyon days behind him, he still edged out Michael Jordan on HoopsHype.com’s GOAT rankings after his 2024 Olympic performance, celebrating an “increasing number of accolades and statistical categories.” What takes the cake is that in a recent chat with the Los Angeles Times, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also hailed him the greatest player in basketball history, owing to his stance as a captain and leader who “consistently delivers.”

Lakers insider weighs in on LeBron James' impending retirement from the NBA

With all that said and dusted, one still can’t shake off the bittersweet feeling that James will no longer be listed as an active contemporary NBA player in the future. Nevertheless, his retirement timeline is as uncertain as changing tides. Weighing in on the issue of James’ “final march,” Dave McMenamin, who covers the Lakers for ESPN, said that whenever that hour finally arrives, it would be unmissable. The athlete’s time in the big league would culminate in a “spectacular farewell," making for “must-see TV.”

Also read | Swiftie's mom getting rid of Taylor Swift tickets post Harris endorsement; some Gen Z fans also still pro-Trump

The insider pushed back when asked if a “rough start” for the Lakers in the new season would ultimately send James packing early. “I wouldn’t start looking at it like this is gonna be – the clock is starting to tick down on his career, where he would walk away from the Lakers and retire because they struggled throughout the season,” McMenamin said.

Countering the previous question, he pointed out that LeBron James “is gonna be on his own timeline.”

“I think when it’s the final march of LeBron – perhaps final march rather than last dance – we’re all gonna know. We’re all gonna know, and it’s gonna be must-see TV. It’s gonna be the LeBron tour comin’ to town throughout the 28 NBA cities, culminating in a spectacular farewell,” the Lakers insider concluded.

While numerous fans are hoping that James still has plenty of gas in the tank as he’s “the only reason” many still watch the NBA, it remains uncertain whether Lakers would hit out of the park before he says his final goodbye to the court.

Also read | Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore make first public comments since Boeing capsule left without them: 'It was trying…'

It’s been four years since the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. The 2024 NBA Playoffs were an incredibly sour low point for the squad, as the Lakers were turned away in the first round.

James was named the MVP of the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics after he led Team USA’s “Avengers” to a golden victory. In a picture-perfect ending, he would also stick his landing to the top before the end of his NBA tenure, but we’ll cross that when we get there.