Swiftie's mom getting rid of Taylor Swift tickets post Harris endorsement; some Gen Z fans also still pro-Trump

A Taylor Swift fan’s mother has put three tickets to the pop star’s November 15 concert up for sale after purchasing them as a gift for her daughter’s 13th birthday. The now-viral video message on social media comes hot on the heels of the record-breaking songstress’ endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the next presidential term’s election. (Left): A "concerned mother" directs a seething rant at Taylor Swift after her Harris endorsement. (Right): A presumably former Swiftie torches her 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vinyl and replaces her TS merch with MAGA kit. (X/Twitter; TikTok)

The woman, possibly the “Anti-Hero” in her daughter’s life now, didn’t shy away from expressing her political sway and citing Swift’s “non-Christian beliefs” in the clip being circulated on X/Twitter earlier this week.

User @TheThe1776 further pushed her message on the social media platform on September 12 morning (IST), saying that her daughter has been a “Taylor Swift fan forever.”

The young Swiftie’s mother quickly jumps to the megastar’s three-day-old IG post in which she publicly voiced her support for the Democratic presidential hopeful and signed off as a ‘Childless Cat Lady.’

“It’s really interesting how you had that one long letter for all your fans already printed out two seconds after Kamala and Donald Trump had their debate, which only tells me you already had this written up before the debate,” the woman remarks.

“... also tells me you did not have an open mind. Kamala lied to everyone on that stage and those of us that know, know.”

Continuing her rant directed at Swift, the seemingly former supporter of her daughter’s love for the artist then targetted her “billionaire” status, drawing up a stark contrast “with the rest of us” who are “struggling.”

Young Swiftie's mom's rant was possibly inspired by JD Vance

“People can’t afford homes, some of us are losing our businesses and if Harris gets into office, our economy is screwed, but I know that doesn’t affect you because you’ve got all that money, private planes. You just don’t live in that kind of world,” she fumed in her passive-aggressive expression, echoing Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s criticism of Taylor being “disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.”

Tearing into Swift after her Instagram declaration that she will be casting her vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the November elections, the Ohio senator told Fox News’ “The Story” that most Americans won’t be influenced by a “billionaire celebrity.”

Moving on to the Re post, the “concerned mother” hailed Donald Trump as the “right guy for the job.”

“If the economy of the United States suffers, the whole world suffers, Taylor, and if the whole suffers, there goes your job, your career, because nobody’s gonna be able to afford going to your concert,” she harangued in the video.

A longtime Swiftie’s mother concluded her message by announcing that she no longer wants to spend another dollar supporting Swift, her “private plane and … non-Christian beliefs,” reiterating the message she couldn’t support someone who was up for “killing babies.”

Before dramatically “shaking off” her support for Taylor Swift, the mother maintained that abortion access and LGBTQ rights would remain unaffected under a potential Trump administration, but she continued reinforcing the idea that a “believer” would never be pro-abortion.

As previously reported by CNN, Swift’s Instagram post for Harris drove massive traffic to Vote.Gov on Wednesday.

The “Blank Space” artist directly addressed first-time voters in her post, saying. “Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Swifties for Trump: Some Gen-Z fans pledge their continued support for Republican candidate

While there’s enough proof that her call to action drove a significant army of voters to visit the voter registration site, not all Gen-Z Swifties were moved by her endorsement of Harris.

According to a small survey conducted by TMZ, two out of ten Swifties said they were waiting to see who their favourite singer would support in the 2024 presidential race. Of these two, one admitted that Taylor’s message changed his pro-Trump preference despite his initial decision fuelled by a family of Trump supporters at home. The other, already leaning towards Kamala, said they’d vote for Trump if Taylor endorsed him.

Of the remaining Swifties, four firmly identified as “Swifties for Trump,” while another said they would be giving up their TS merch. A different fan planned to burn their TS vinyl records and other items.

This scorching image aligns with numerous other SNS posts. A TikTok video recently showed a Swiftie who doesn't want to be a “Childless Cat Lady like Taylor Swift" torching her TS merch and replacing it with MAGA paraphernalia.