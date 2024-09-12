JD Vance rips ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Taylor Swift after she endorses Kamala Harris: ‘Fundamentally disconnected from…’

JD Vance ripped Taylor Swift after the singer endorsed Kamala Harris following the vice president’s presidential debate against Donald Trump. Taylor backed the veep in a lengthy post, and signed off as ‘Childless Cat Lady’. JD Vance rips ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Taylor Swift after she endorses Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

“We admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans,” Vance told Fox News’ The Story.

“Look, when grocery prices go by 20%, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire. It does affect middle class Americans all over our country,” he added.

Taylor Swift’s endorsement

Meanwhile, endorsing Harris, Swift wrote on Instagram in part, alongside a photo of her holding a cat, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

‘Childless cat lady’ was a jibe at something Vance said in the past. He told Tucker Carlson in an interview, which recently resurfaced, that “we are effectively run in this country — via the Democrat [Party], via our corporate oligarchs — by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

“If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” he added.