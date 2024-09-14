Bill Maher mocks Taylor Swift with ‘I don’t own a cat’ jibe after Harris endorsement, reveals her ‘Travis Kelce’ mission

Bill Maher on his most recent episode of HBO's Real Time addressed some key topics ahead of the 2024 US elections, including this week's big news about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris. The host not only poked fun at the American singer's support for the Democrat, but also claimed that the former has one more mission. Bill Maher seemed astonished at Taylor Swift's impact on the 2024 presidential contest, considering it was previously reported that Swift's endorsement directed over 400,000 individuals to Vote.gov -- a website that facilitates voter registration and directs users to their local state election websites.(AP/Instagram)

Stressing that Swift has finally conveyed to voters “who to vote for,” the Comedian said: “Of course, immediately the response from the other side was, ‘Celebrity endorsements don’t matter.’ People are always so behind on these things, you know. That’s the conventional wisdom for a long time, many celebrity endorsements don’t work… not in this case — I mean, just the number of people who were immediately registered from that tweet.”

He then went on to highlight that George Clooney “is the one who got Biden to step down” from the White House race.

Maher then made an effort to explain a “surprising” fandom number for Swift after her post-debate endorsement of Harris.

“Swift, it says, would have more influence over male voters — 27% of male voters said they’d be more likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift. I must have this phenomenon gauged all wrong. I thought it would be women,” he noted.

Bill Maher drags Travis Kelce on his show as he reveals Swift's another mission

During his show which is also known as “New Rules” segment, Maher claimed Swift has one more mission after “saving democracy” by endorsing Harris -- “stop making Travis Kelce dress like a douche”. “I don’t own a cat but I know what it smells like when they mark their turf.”

Swift has endorsed Harris and Tim Walz, her running mate, on Instagram. "In the 2024 presidential election, I will vote for Tim Walz and Kamala Harris," she declared.

The Grammy-winning singer hailed Harris as a “gifted leader”, mentioning that she was impressed by her selection of Walz, who has been vocal and supportive about “LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”