Old clips of Ashton Kutcher talking about underage Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis resurface amid controversy

Despite their apology video, the controversy around Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis isn't dying down. The couple is in the eye of an internet storm after it was learnt that they wrote character letters in support of their friend Danny Masterson, who was convicted of two counts of rape last week. Now, internet is realising that Ashton made some controversial comments about underage actors during his younger years too. (Also read: Jimmy Fallon mocking audience member in an old episode goes viral amid toxic workplace allegations) Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis have apologised for character letters they wrote on behalf of fellow That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson before he was sentenced for rape this week. (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Old comments resurface

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of the women who had accused Danny of rape, took to social media after Ashton and Mila shared their apology video, to share an old clip of him talking about Hilary Duff. It is a 2003 episode of Punk’d in which Ashton says about a then-15-year-old Hilary, “She’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins.”

Chrissie also shared footage from The Rosie O’Donnell Show, in which Ashton's now wife Mila recalled how he made a “side bet” with Danny when she was 14 years old on That ’70s Show, about giving her a French kiss. “Danny goes to him and goes, ‘Dude, I’ll give you $10 if you French kiss her,'” she said.

Internet reacts

The internet found the clips and Ashton's comments unacceptable. “Gross gross gross gross gross,” wrote one person. “The arrogance…the entitlement…disgusting,” commented another.

Others tried to defend Ashton too. “Yeah, I've been ignoring that one because his recent work to combat human trafficking was who I thought he was, but now it feels really appropriate bringing this clip back up. Only sometimes do people change,” said a person. Another person said that it was common for men to think this way back in the day. “Hell, it wasn't just him. It was such a commonplace thing back then, where grown a** adults were openly counting down the days till these girls turned 18. Infamously, there was a website with an actual countdown for the Olsen twins,” read a comment.

A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. In a video posted on Instagram, Kutcher and Kunis said they were sorry for the pain they may have caused with the letters, which were made public on Friday.

Kutcher said the letters that asked for leniency "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatise them in any way. We would never want to do that and we're sorry if that has taken place".

