‘No party like Diddy party’: LeBron James caught hyping Diddy's wild events in resurfaced video

LeBron James is the latest addition to Diddy’s ever-growing drama list. A resurfaced video from four years ago shows James praising Combs' infamous parties. The timing couldn't be more striking, as the hip-hop mogul sits behind bars on serious sex trafficking charges. The video has raised questions about the athlete’s relationship with Diddy and the extent of his involvement in the alleged activities. Resurfaced Video of LeBron James Praising Diddy's Parties Sparks Controversy. (Photo- X, Instagram Live snapshot)

LeBron James' old video praising Diddy surfaces

Amid growing pressure for Hollywood and hip-hop A-listers to speak out against Diddy as the disgraced music mogul faces trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a resurfaced Instagram Live clip from 2022 has left LeBron James' fans stunned.

In the video, the Lakers star enthusiastically declares, "Hey, everybody know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party," as Sean "Diddy" Combs eagerly agrees,“Yeah that’s what's up!” The clip, now making waves across social media, shows James raving about the mogul’s infamous gatherings, which have since been criticised as alleged “freak offs.”

It’s unclear which type of party James was referring to, as Diddy was known to host two kinds—his star-studded "White Parties" and the more exclusive, controversial "freak offs" reserved for a close-knit circle. In another resurfaced clip, James and Combs can be seen dancing and singing along to a Migos track during a dinner party.

Interestingly, the basketball star quietly unfollowed Sean "Diddy" Combs on Instagram months before the scandal broke, suggesting that he may have been distancing himself from the rapper,but so far, he has remained silent about his ties to the now-infamous party scene.

Internet reacts to LeBron James hyping up Diddy’s party

Over the course of his two-decade career, James has built a strong reputation, largely steering clear of off-court scandals. However, his image has come under scrutiny after this clip.

Though he hasn't been linked to any of Combs' alleged crimes, his past association with one of the rapper's infamous parties has sparked curiosity.

“Really LeBron James, common Iam not believing that sh***,” a user commented on the video. “Well, this Diddy guy even made athletes dance on his fingers no way why Hollywood isn’t speaking up,” another said. “Is Lebron James going to weigh in on his friend’s 'freak offs?' I mean we hear from “the king” on virtually every political issue so this seems like an odd one to stay quiet about,” a third asked. “LeBron’s career is over,” one more stated.

Celebs who attended Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' notorious parties

While numerous big-name celebrities from Diddy’s former inner circle—including Usher, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez—have chosen to remain silent following the music mogul’s federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution, a wave of vintage footage is making the rounds.

These clips spotlight a variety of high-profile stars, such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, Kim Kardashian, Russell Brand, and Mariah Carey, mingling at Diddy’s lavish gatherings. Although none have been linked to the charges against him, their reluctance to speak out has ignited frustration among fans.

In the mid of this, a Manhattan federal judge ordered Diddy to be held without bail at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, denying his request for house arrest. The rapper was recently accused of selling one of the alleged ‘freak off party videos’ on the dark web for around $500 Million.