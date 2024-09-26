Justin Bieber’s ‘skinny’ shirtless appearance sparks health concern as he breaks cover amid Diddy’s arrest

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, were spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time since Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on sex trafficking charges. The couple made two back-to-back appearances, first enjoying a sushi date night in Malibu, California, followed by attending a church service. Hailey Bieber was seen stylishly embracing pregnancy in a puffball mini dress during an outing with Justin Bieber.(Instagram)

Although they were seen smiling, fans couldn’t help but express concern over Justin’s noticeable weight loss, sparking worries about his overall health. This follows the resurfacing of troubling videos from his past party days with Diddy. While Justin has yet to address the speculation, his health has quickly become a hot topic.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out for LA outing

Justin Bieber made a public appearance with his wife, Hailey, at a church service in Los Angeles. The couple's outing comes amid growing speculation about Bieber's relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was recently indicted on sex trafficking charges.

In photos by Daily Mail, the popstar accompanied by a male friend and wife, was dressed casually in a fedora, an unzipped red hoodie, black baggie pants, and fluffy Louis Vuitton slippers carrying a coffee mug in his hand. Hailey, on the other hand, opted for a more stylish look with a cheetah-print coat, a matching bag, red sneakers, and dark blonde hair styled in a bun. While the couple appeared happy and busy, the chatter started up again, with fans noting Bieber's noticeable weight loss, which gave him a rather gaunt look.

Justin Bieber sparks health concern

The recent outing comes after Justin Bieber sparked concern over his slimmer appearance during a sushi date with wife Hailey, as fans voiced their worries online. Comments like “He doesn’t look healthy” and “Justin looks rough” reflected the anxiety surrounding his well-being.

Some speculated that the pressures of new parenthood or the resurfacing of old videos with Diddy, following the mogul’s recent arrest, could be taking a toll on the singer.

“He doesn't look healthy and that hurts my heart,” a social media user commented. “What’s up with this skinny look amg he looks so sick,” another added. “Justin looks rough. Maybe being a new parent is hard or that diddy stuff is really getting to him,” a third one added. Despite growing concerns, Bieber has yet to address the situation publicly.

Not too long ago, Hailey and Justin were seen having a great time at the famous spot Nobu on Monday. Hailey looked super stylish in a leather trench coat, black pants, and heels, while Justin, the "Baby" star, went for a laid-back look with a comfy grey hoodie, jeans, sunglasses and a hat. In August, the Biebers shared the news of their new baby with an Instagram picture of his little foot. Since then, Justin has been super happy about being a dad with Hailey. But, this was the first time people noticed he's lost some weight and looks a bit different.

Justin Bieber named in Diddy’s infamous party list

Bieber is among the star-studded names allegedly featured on a list dubbed the “Diddy List,” which has gone viral on social media. This list includes high-profile figures like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, Kim Kardashian, Russell Brand, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Russell Simmons, Usher, Megan Fox, Kelly Osbourne, Aretha Franklin, and Martha Stewart, among others.

However, fans believe that the pop star, who was introduced to the music mogul at a very young age—around 14 or 15—is more of a victim than one of Diddy's party regulars. Ever since claims about Diddy’s alleged dirty secrets began to surface, eventually landing him behind bars, Bieber's name has frequently come up as old videos resurface.

One such video shows Bieber partying with Diddy at a young age, likely underage, while another features him hyping Diddy, appearing happy. In contrast, there’s footage of him seemingly distancing himself from the rapper, during which Diddy questions him about his actions and taunts him continuously. So far, none of Diddy’s close associates from the industry have spoken out.