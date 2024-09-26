Diddy’s ‘white list’: Beyoncé, J.Lo, Justin Bieber, Usher, and more. What celebs have said about infamous parties?

A growing list of celebrities, including Beyoncé, J.Lo, Justin Bieber, Usher, and others, is being linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties. While a few celebs have outright denied attending the music mogul’s “Freak Off” parties, the internet speculates that Hollywood A-listers were probably connected to his “White Parties.” Beyoncé, J.Lo, Justin Bieber, Usher, and More named in Diddy's party list(Pic- Snapshots from resurfaced videos via X)

Following the music mogul’s recent arrest in New York City on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, discussions about the star-studded guest list from these notorious gatherings have intensified. Similar to Epstein’s list, social media is now trending a list of high-profile figures, referring to it as the “Diddy list.”

Diddy List: JLO to Justin, Jay Z, and Usher linked to infamous parties

According to reports, Diddy frequently hosted some of Hollywood’s biggest stars at his lavish gatherings, including his ex-girlfriend and pop star Jennifer Lopez, who was also involved in one of his shooting incidents, as well as Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The alleged list of attendees at Diddy’s infamous ‘White parties’ features a who's who of Hollywood, including A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, Kim Kardashian, Russell Brand, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Russell Simmons, Usher, and Megan Fox, Kelly Osbourne, Aretha Franklin, Martha Stewart, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, Regis Philbin, Vera Wange etc. While several celebrities have confirmed attending Diddy’s parties, it remains unclear who participated in the alleged “Freak Offs.”

Also read: RFK Jr. denies expressing ‘regrets’ over the steamy exchanges with Olivia Nuzzi; 'If you want to talk…

Diddy’s White parties vs Freak Off parties

Ever since the Bad Boy record producer became embroiled in serious allegations that have now landed him behind Brooklyn bars, several Tinsel Town figures have spoken out regarding their past attendance at Diddy’s parties as videos started surfacing, though the details surrounding his alleged “Freak Offs” remain murky.

While DiCaprio and others may have attended parties in the early 2000s, they assert that those events were not part of the alleged “Freak Offs,” suggesting a clear distinction between past celebrations and the serious allegations now facing Diddy.

According to reports, these gatherings would kick off after Diddy's famous “White Parties.” When the A-listers headed out, a more private and wild celebration would begin in the back rooms, with Diddy and a close-knit group of friends taking centre stage.

Celebrities who have spoken so far about Diddy’s party

Also read: Suge Knight names top music execs who 'control' Diddy, Usher, and Bieber through drugs and sex: Report

Ashton Kutcher calls Diddy’s party ‘weird memory’

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher said in a 2019 video when asked about attending one of those infamous parties. “Can’t tell that one either. … I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.” In 2009, Ashton Kutcher was spotted at Combs' infamous annual white party with his then-wife, Demi Moore. Earlier media reports also highlight his support for Diddy at various public events. In a resurfaced video he even declined from offering more insight about the parties.

Khloe Kardashian recalls running into Justin Bieber

In a recently resurfaced clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé told her sister, Kourtney, "I got on a plane at 5:30 AM. Well, this party... I think half the people there were naked... You would have loved it!" while referring to Diddy's party.

When Kourtney inquired about who accompanied her, Khloé casually listed the attendees, including her friends Diddy, Quincy, and a 20-year-old Justin Bieber. Despite various videos of Diddy with the young pop star, many speculate that Bieber may have been one of the victims of the disgraced music mogul.

Leonardo DiCaprio breaks silence

“Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this,” a source close to the Titanic star told Daily Mail following Diddy’s arrest. The insider admitted that while the actor attended a few parties in the 2000s like several others, he was never a part of the alleged ‘Freak Offs.’ “Leo was at the start of his career at the time, but the star has moved way past his partying.”

Usher on ‘Wild Things’

“I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it, but I don’t know if I could indulge or understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild; it was crazy,” Usher recalled in a 2016 interview with The Howard Stern Show about his first experience under Diddy’s wings when he was just 13.

"I've made it clear that I don’t attend Puffy's parties or get involved in that kind of stuff," 50 Cent said in a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I've been steering clear of it for years. There’s just an uncomfortable energy associated with it."