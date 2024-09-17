Uorfi Javed responds to being called ‘Kim Kardashian from Meesho’: No therapy in The Kardashians

Uorfi Javed recently starred in her own reality show with her sisters, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, on Prime Video. On IMDb’s Reviews on Reviews, she responded to some of the feedback she got for the show, especially one that compared her to Kim Kardashian. (Also Read: Uorfi Javed reacts to teen passing lewd remark in front of her family: 'Feel sad for his parents') Uorfi Javed responded to some IMDb reviews of her show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

Uorfi Javed on being compared to Kim Kardashian

On the segment, Uorfi read both good and bad reviews for her show, responding to one claiming that the series appeared scripted and questioning its authenticity. She replied, “I can't help it, but because my life is so interesting, people think everything is scripted. It's not. That's just how we talk.” She also stated that everyone thinks she’s a ‘dumb idiot who has no idea what she’s doing’ but the show sees her being authentic. Uorfi also addressed fan concerns that she might ‘change’ and become ‘sophisticated’ stating that she’ll ‘never lose her authenticity’.

One fan wrote, “Kim could never!” while praising the show and comparing Uorfi to ‘sparkly glitter that sticks with you’. The fan also wrote, “Some may call her the Kim Kardashian from Meesho, but let’s face it; Kim could never!” Uorfi took the good from the comment, responding with, “Of course! Yes, I agree. Kim could never be as honest as me. There is no therapy in The Kardashians, so come on.” However, despite Uorfi’s claim, Kim did talk to a therapist in the recent season of The Kardashians.

About Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Follow Kar Lo Yaar follows the lives of Uorfi, her mother Zakiya Sultana, and her siblings Urusa, Asfi, Dolly Javed, and Sameer Aslam. The nine-episode series, directed by Sandeep Kukreja, explores everything from Uorfi’s personal and professional life to her childhood trauma. A portion of the series is even shot in her hometown, Lucknow, with the family dealing with various crises as they pop up. Munawar Faruqui and Orhan Awatramani make cameos.