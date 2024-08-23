Follow Kar Lo Yaar review: Keeping up with Uorfi Javed and her claim to fame in this highly bingeable web series

What is it that makes Uorfi Javed famous? She herself acknowledges that she is here for the fame, to make more money, and establish herself as a brand. A few years ago, Uorfi emerged out of Bigg Boss OTT, and fast became a social media sensation with her out there fashion. Her outfits were made to shock, and did exactly that. The more you troll her, the more publicity she gets. Hate her as much as you can, but there's no way to ignore her. Now, she is out with her own show, Prime Video's new offering, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which features her (along with her family) like never before. (Also read: Uorfi Javed reveals ‘disgusting’ DM from influencer Sufi Motiwala; he begs her to let him clarify: ‘I'll be ruined’) Uorfi Javed turns on the drama in Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

The Uorfication is in full swing

This nine-episode series, directed by Sandeep Kukreja, has the camera placed firmly on Uorfi Javed. Like she will tell you in the very beginning of this highly bingeable show, she loves the camera. She loves it when she is centre stage, when she is looked at. The drama, the attention, the eyes, and as Diet Sabya calls it ‘Uorfication’- she wants it all. From what we have gathered from her public appearances – interactions with the media and paparazzi – Uorfi says it as it is. She knows she has more haters than fans; she knows she is doing it for the virality and the shock factor, so be it. She wants to be rich but she wants to do it her way, on her own terms. She can be bratty, ungovernable and completely outrageous, but that is it.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is designed to show a different side of Uorfi that she has not been for public fodder. Here, she is opening her doors to share the spotlight on her sisters, her ‘crazy’ family dynamics, and the day-to-day hustle that she strives for, in order to stay relevant. At one point of the show, she is sad because for a long time there has been no controversy. “That's a good thing,” says her agency. Uorfi cannot disagree more.

Very much stylized on the likes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with the desi spice of Bigg Boss thrown in, Follow Kar Lo Yaar takes on the many dimensions of Uorfi's personal and professional lives. Her sisters- Urusa, Asfi, and Dolly Javed, and a brother named Sameer Aslam; along with her mother Zakiya Sultana, are constantly at loggerheads. There's an extended sequence where the family reunites in their Lucknow residence, but are shocked to learn that Uorfi is planning to lease the house on rent so that all of them can shift base in Mumbai and do better for themselves. Another crisis appears when Uorfi's managers cry and shout at each other for a last-minute mistake with a brand shoot. Uorfi is there to take us through all the drama, clad in full make-up and sharing her own take on the ruckus that unfolds.

From blind dates to therapy sessions, paparazzi meets to trial shpws - Follow Kar Lo Yaar has it all. Munawar Faruqui comes in at one point and laughs at her concept of the show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar. Uorfi defends it, saying it is as good as a request. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani also makes an appearance for a chat, and Uorfi has the cheekiness to remind him that he comes from privilege so he is so confident.

Final thoughts

There is no room left for subtlety here, but why would one even search for nuance in a show that so unabashedly follows the show that is designed and made to look like a theatrical? Uorfi might be loud, incorrect and not for everyone's liking, but she always makes sense. She knows that people love to hate her, so let that be her brand. How she manages that attention and channels it into a lifestyle is her own deal. I love how creative Uorfi has got with her fashion, and the series takes time to show the sheer hard work, manpower and creativity that goes behind the scenes.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar works because the subject is so hyper-aware of the camera, that it turns the lens on the viewer itself. In the construction of her individual selfhood, there is a big hold of complacency and distraction. The curiosity about her life, her family, her mind, and her audacity- it all moulds into a fascinating and breezily entertaining take on the double-edged sword that is fame. Uorfi, in baring out (or pretending to bare out) her life to the public, is deliberately marketing for the world to take notice. Dare to ignore.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is now available on Prime Video.