Uorfi Javed reveals ‘disgusting’ DM from influencer Sufi Motiwala; he begs her to let him clarify: ‘I'll be ruined’

Social media personality and actor Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to post a video of her striking new outfit, which was praised by many celebs. Social media personality and her friend, Orry Awatramani aka Orry, showered love on her look, saying 'she ate' and she reposted this on Instagram Stories. Now, a Reddit post about fashion influencer and commentator Sufi Motiwala's unsavoury reaction to Orry 'hyping' Uorfi has surfaced online. Also read: Uorfi Javed recalls relatives calling her a 'porn star' after her pictures were uploaded on adult site Uorfi Javed in a now-deleted post called out a fashion commentator for speaking ill of her.

Did Sufi insult Orry and Uorfi?

Sharing details and a screenshot of Uorfi's now-deleted Instagram Stories, a Redditor wrote, “Apparently Orry left a comment on Uorfi's latest Instagram post, and Uorfi reposted the same on her stories (Just like how two friends on Instagram would hype up each other). This wannabe Sufi guy sent sadak chap (roadside) reply to Uorfi's same Instagram Stories. This guys goes on licking shoes of rich nepo babies and the Ambanis in his posts. Also seen partying with Orry on various occasions. But when others praise/hype each other, seems like he can’t stand it. Good that Uorfi stood up against this bully. Kudos to her.”

Some on Reddit called Sufi's comments ‘disgusting’ and ‘crass’. In more screenshots that have since appeared on Reddit, Uorfi said in another-deleted Instagram Stories, "So he (Sufi) was probably sending this reply to one of his friends, accidently sent to me only! Unfortunately for him I was online at that time and I immediately took a screenshot. Koi id hack nahi hui hai iski, 2 min mein id wapas mil gayi (His id was not hacked, how did he get it back in two minutes)..."

Another screenshot seemingly showed Sufi's now-deleted Instagram Stories in which he wrote, "I have texted her I had no such intentions and I would not text someone life that." The alleged screenshot showed the messages Sufi had purportedly sent to Uorfi.

The messages read, "Uorfi... please pick up my call... I genuinely have not sent this... PLEASE... I HAVE NO INTESIONS TOWARDS YOU. Please Uorfi, I don't uise such language. I just logged back into my account... Please, I will be ruined, I have never wished you bad, Uorfi."

Uorfi Javed is not happy with what Sufi Motiwala has to say about her camaraderie with Orry.

What happened

On Thursday, Orry took to Instagram Stories to praise Uorfi's post about her black dress with 3D butterfly art, which she posted on Instagram with the caption, "It’s magic..." Orry gave her a shoutout as he reshared her video on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ngl (not going to lie) she ate..."

She reposted the same and wrote, "Orry aprroved (red rose emojis)." She also shared a screenshot of Orry's comment on her video, "F***ing love her." Sufi seemingly responded to this by DMing Uorfi some really crude words, hinting that Orry was praising her a little too much.

Uorfi said in her deleted Instagram Stories as she shared a screenshot of Sufi's alleged message, "Surname mein Ambani nahi hai toh Sufi Motiwala aise baat karega aapse (If you don't have Ambani in your surname, this is how Sufi will speak to you)."

TV actor Uorfi Javed, who has also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, is known for her unconventional fashion choices and unique dresses. She often appears in paparazzi videos showcasing her quirky looks.