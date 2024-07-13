What was Orry upto at the Ambani wedding? Playing hot or not with celeb looks. Here's who won...

High on style

Orry took to his Instagram account to share a video collage of all the celebrity moments from the night, asking his virtual fam to pick their favourite outfit.

He shared the video titled ‘Outfits of Last Night’ of himself and his friends from Anant and Radhika’s grand wedding. He clubbed the reel with a festive track titled Diamond Ni.

Orry takes us behind the scenes of the star-studded wedding night, where he enjoys a fun evening with icons such as Kim Kardashian, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and AP Dhillon. Everyone was looking fabulous, dripping in jewels, and having a great time.

In his caption, Orry asks his followers to pick a winner from among all the stylishly dressed celebs. “Pick a winner (trophy emoji),” he wrote. And it's a tough choice.

Deepika is seen in a red salwar suit, with Kim dazzling in a red shimmery saree. Janhvi is looking gorgeous in a golden lehenga.

Who won?

Social media users took to the comment section to share their views, with some saying Deepika looked the best, with majority of the users asserting that it was Janhvi who stole the show.

“Jhanvi,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Oggy bro Janhvi”. “Janhvi looked gorgeous,” shared one user.

“It has to be Janhvi of course,” another user pointed.

The guest list

The wedding was attended by several celebrities including John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Bachchan family along with south stars Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati and others.

About Ambani events

The three-day Ambani event is the final stop in a string of lavish parties the family has hosted since March this year. The pre-wedding festivities started in Gujarat's Jamnagar which witnessed the performances by pop diva Rihanna and the who's who of Bollywood.

In June, the celebrations continued with a luxury cruise party across Italy and South of France where guests were enthralled by the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, David Guetta, Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Justin Bieber performed at the 'sangeet' ceremony last week in Mumbai. The celebrations will continue with a small dinner for exclusive guests on Saturday and a grand reception on July 14.