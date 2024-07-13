Vid shows Abhishek Bachchan joined Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya during Ambani wedding after choosing to pose with dad instead

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a grand event. Bollywood celebrities and international icons attended to celebrate the union of the bride and groom. In a recent video, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen posing separately from the rest of the Bachchan family--including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, and Shweta. However, in another video shared on Reddit, the mother-daughter duo is joined by Abhishek as they watch Anant-Radhika's wedding rituals with other guests. (Also read: Emraan Hashmi says he'd apologise to Aishwarya Rai for calling her ‘plastic' if she felt 'offended') Abhishek Bachchan joined Aishwarya, Aardhya at Ambani wedding event.

Abhishek sits with Aishwarya, Aaradhya

The video begins with Salman Khan greeting other guests sitting in the front row. Later, the camera zooms at Aaradhya and Aishwarya sitting with Abhishek. Aishwarya can also be seen smiling at the camera as she sits beside her husband. A fan commented, “Many Redditors hearts break to see a couple together . No break up it seems :).” Another user wrote, “Camera man was smart.”

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Abhishek dazzle in desi attire

Aishwarya donned a red anarkali suit, a chunky emerald necklace and maangtika, while Aaradhya wore a green suit and a simple maangtika. Abhishek opted for a golden sherwani and white trousers.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand wedding

Anant got married to his childhood friend Radhika on July 12. The wedding was attended by several well-known personalities including reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as international business figures such as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley, and WWE wrestler and actor John Cena. In addition, cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Krish Srikkanth, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav were also present at the Ambani wedding. The marriage ceremony took place at Mumbai's Jio World Drive, which is a convention center owned by the Ambani family.