Emraan Hashmi says he'd apologise to Aishwarya Rai for calling her ‘plastic' if she felt 'offended'

Regretful past

During the conversation, Emraan was asked if he regrets calling Aishwarya “plastic”, to which the actor shared, “I regret it. I keep saying that I have utmost respect for everyone I spoke about. I regret it because it was distasteful. Lately, people have become very sensitive. People get mad at everything on social media. In terms of the show, we were playing a game, it was all in jest. It was supposed to be taken sportingly. There are many such games in the show. Earlier, people weren’t this sensitive.”

He added, “I would love to apologise if she felt offended.”

Emraan also pointed put that Karan Johar recently confessed that “the rapid fire round in the latest season of the show was the most boring”. He feels it is because now, the environment has completely changed.

About the remark

During the rapid-fire round on Koffee with Karan season four, Emraan was asked to name the actor who came to his mind when he heard the word plastic, and he replied Aishwarya Rai.

While Aishwarya has never directly reacted to the comment. In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, the actor said the worst thing anyone has ever said about her is that she is “fake and plastic”.

In another interview with Hindustan Times, Emraan revealed, “You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, Karan had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked, ‘Can you actually keep this (Emraan’s answer)?’ And a couple of people behind the camera said, ‘Yes’.”

Rumours surface

Two years after Emraan’s comment, several reports stated that Aishwarya turned down a film with Emraan. It was reported that Aishwarya was supposed to star in a film by Milan Luthria, but she refused it after she got to know that she will have to shoot several scenes with Emraan.

Now, Emraan reacted to the buzz, stating that he has heard these rumours, but “don’t think it holds any truth”. He feels people just made a big deal out of it.