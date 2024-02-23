Emraan Hashmi on calling Aishwarya Rai ‘plastic’ on Koffee with Karan: I had to bear the brunt of it for quite some time

Emraan Hashmi is busy with the promotions of his upcoming OTT show, Showtime. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Emraan was asked if his character on the web series, backed by Karan Johar, was similar to how the actor was during his 2014 episode of Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 4. Emraan then recalled the backlash to his comment – he called Aishwarya Rai 'plastic' – on the celebrity chat show. Also read: Sassiest things Emraan Hashmi said on KWK Emraan Hashmi had labelled Aishwarya Rai ‘plastic’ on an old Koffee with Karan episode.

'Everyone was dumbfounded' on KWK set

Emraan Hashmi said, "I am playing a fictional character here (Showtime), who calls a spade a spade. Talking about that show (Koffee With Karan) that you spoke about right now, well I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade. You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, Karan had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'."

Emraan Hashmi's Koffee With Karan episode

Emraan Hashmi made his debut on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan in 2014. He made some statements that not only made headlines for back then, but also got stuck with him for a long time. On the show, Emraan had labelled Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'.

Emraan Hashmi on Aishwarya Rai

During the rapid fire round on Koffee with Karan, Emraan was asked to name the actor that comes to his mind, when he hears some particular words. As Karan said 'plastic,' Emraan replied, Aishwarya (Rai). Later, Emraan issued a clarification.

Reflecting on the comment, Emraan, in a 2014 interview had told Hindustan Times, “I didn’t mean it. I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. It’s the format of the show. I can't not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big deal out of it… so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time.”

