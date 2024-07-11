Emraan Hashmi says he found Ranbir Kapoor's work in Animal to be ‘commendable’

What Emraan said about Animal

Speaking about Ranbir's performance in Animal, Emraan said, “Main jyadatar itni filmein dekhta nahi hoon but maine ye dekhi hai. I think it was commendable jis tarah unhone poore conviction ke saath ek aise character ko play kiya which is not easy to like. Grey shades hein but poore conviction ke saath unhone us character ko play kiya. Which is commendable. (I don't watch a lot of films but I have watched Animal and I think its commendable how he played a character, with gray shades and is not easy to like, with such conviction. This is commendable)."

About Animal

Animal emerged to be a blockbuster success at the box office, but many stars have criticised the film for promoting misogyny and celebrating toxic masculinity. The film revolves around a man who returns from the US post an assassination attempt on his emotionally distant father. In a bid to win his validation, the man goes on a rampage to take revenge on those who tried to kill his father.

The film stars Ranbir alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film released on Netflix on January 26.

Upcoming work

Ranbir will soon star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi. Emraan will soon be seen in They Call Him OG and G2, apart from the part-2 of his web-series Showtime.