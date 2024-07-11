Emraan Hashmi says he found Ranbir Kapoor's work in Animal to be ‘commendable’
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor was released last year and was a massive box office success. A sequel is already in the works.
It has been months since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, and yet the film continues to make noise. The latest reaction to the film came from actor Emraan Hashmi, who spoke about Ranbir's performance during an appearance in a podcast with Subhankar Mishra. Emraam praised Ranbir's acting in the film and said that he played the character with ‘conviction’. (Also read: Mukesh Chhabra calls Ranbir Kapoor the ‘number 1’ star: ‘Log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain’)
What Emraan said about Animal
Speaking about Ranbir's performance in Animal, Emraan said, “Main jyadatar itni filmein dekhta nahi hoon but maine ye dekhi hai. I think it was commendable jis tarah unhone poore conviction ke saath ek aise character ko play kiya which is not easy to like. Grey shades hein but poore conviction ke saath unhone us character ko play kiya. Which is commendable. (I don't watch a lot of films but I have watched Animal and I think its commendable how he played a character, with gray shades and is not easy to like, with such conviction. This is commendable)."
About Animal
Animal emerged to be a blockbuster success at the box office, but many stars have criticised the film for promoting misogyny and celebrating toxic masculinity. The film revolves around a man who returns from the US post an assassination attempt on his emotionally distant father. In a bid to win his validation, the man goes on a rampage to take revenge on those who tried to kill his father.
The film stars Ranbir alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film released on Netflix on January 26.
Upcoming work
Ranbir will soon star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi. Emraan will soon be seen in They Call Him OG and G2, apart from the part-2 of his web-series Showtime.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.