Mukesh Chhabra calls Ranbir Kapoor the ‘number 1’ star: ‘Log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain’

Ranbir Kapoor has shied away from being on social media but that has not affected his stardom. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who also directed Dil Bechara, opened up about Ranbir's popularity among fans in a new interview with Pinkvilla and said that he is the ‘number 1’ because fans really wait for the actor's movies and want to see him on screen. (Also read: Alia Bhatt replaces Shraddha Kapoor as she dances to Show Me The Thumka with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch) Check out why Mukesh Chhabra called Ranbir Kapoor the 'number 1.'

What Mukesh said

In the interview, when Mukesh was asked about the concept of stardom in an age when social media has taken fans so much closer to the stars, he said, "I think vo jo Ranbir Kapoor ka charm hai na vo jo ek hai na vo log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain jo tadapte hain jab uski film aati hai, I think vo Ranbir Kapoor jo hai in that order he is the number 1 (It is the charm of Ranbir Kapoor that people are crazy about him when his film releases, they want to see it. So, in that order he is the number 1).”

Ranbir's social media absence

Ranbir had earlier revealed that he is not on social media but his actor-wife Alia Bhatt had shared on Koffee with Karan that he does have a secret Instagram account.

A few days ago, Ranbir made an appearance with Alia to attend the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video of Ranbir and Alia dancing on stage also surfaced on social media, where the can be seen shaking a leg to the song Show Me The Thumka. Sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the peppy track was from Ranbir's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which released last year.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. He will star in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana, and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.